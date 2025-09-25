Soberanía 77 Podcast: ‘Stop the Genocide in Gaza’

In this week’s episode of Soberanía, hosts Kurt Hackbarth and José Luis Granados Ceja unpack Claudia Sheinbaum’s decision to call Israel’s assault on Gaza a “genocide” for the first time ahead of the UN General Assembly, exploring what this means for Mexico’s diplomatic stance and the grassroots pressure that has shaped public debate. The conversation then turns to a Washington Post report revealing that the DEA actively pushed bombing Mexican territory in the initial months of Trump’s second administration.

Next, in the Oh… Canada segment, they discuss Prime Minister Mark Carney’s visit to Mexico and his attempt to repair bilateral relations after years of mismanagement. The episode closes with their regular Losers and Haters segment, taking aim at Border Czar Tom Homan’s alleged bribes worth $50,000 in exchange for contracts from the boss. Who’s the criminal now, Tom?