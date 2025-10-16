MEXICO SOLIDARITY BULLETIN — NO. 246 — OCTOBER 15, 2025

Contents: Trump’s Siege of Chicago — By Meizhu Lui, for the editorial team

Voices: An ICE Storm Hits the Windy City — Interview with Manuel Castro, leader of the Mexican Migrant Coalition of Chicago, community organizer, Morena supporter, and promoter of the human and political rights of Mexicans in the US and Mexico.

Reflections: President Sheinbaum’s Triumphant Year one — By writer, playwright, and journalist Kurt Hackbarth

Clicks: Recent news reports and commentaries, from progressive and mainstream media,

on life and struggles on both sides of the US-Mexico border. Compiled by Jay Watts.

https://mexicosolidarityproject.org/archives/246