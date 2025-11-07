MEXICO SOLIDARITY BULLETIN — NO. 249 — NOVEMBER 5, 2025

Contents: Neighbors Battling Hate with Love — By Meizhu Lui, for the editorial team
Voices: We are the World: a Neighborhood Unites — Interview with María Romero, community and immigrant rights activist in San Diego, California.
Reflections: Arthur Carrillo’s Art — By Jimmy Centeno’s (from the October 17, 2025 issue of CounterPunch).
Clicks: Recent news reports and commentaries, from progressive and mainstream media,
on life and struggles on both sides of the US-Mexico border. Compiled by Jay Watts.