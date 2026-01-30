MEXICO SOLIDARITY BULLETIN — NO. 259 — JANUARY 28, 2026

Contents: A Migrant by Any Other Name Is a Migrant — By Meizhu Lui, for the editorial team

Voices: Migrants: Mexican Wherever We Live — Interview with Diego Alfredo Torres Rosete, who lived in the US as an undocumented immigrant for 20 years. Now back in Mexico City, he’s a Morena activist. He founded the Broad Front of Mexicans Abroad), which defends and serves the needs of all migrants.

Reflections: Fight ICE. Build the Union — article by Natascha Elena Uhlmann and Sarah Lazare, originally published in the July 8, 2025, issue of Workday.

Clicks: Recent news reports and commentaries, from progressive and mainstream media, on life and struggles on both sides of the US-Mexico border. Compiled by Jay Watts.

READ THE COMPLETE ISSUE ON LINE AND/OPR SUBSCRIBE TO RECEIVE IT FREE-OF-CHARGE VIA EMAIL:

https://mexicosolidarityproject.org/archives/259