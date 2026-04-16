MEXICO SOLIDARITY BULLETIN — NO. 270 — APRIL 15, 2026

Contents: Gender Violence: A Historical Through-Line — By Meizhu Lui, for the editorial team

Voices: The Uses of Violence in Mexican History — Interview with Pablo Piccato, professor at Columbia University, who specializes in Mexican history. He has worked on the political and cultural history of Mexico and on the history of crime. Piccato is the author of several books, including A History of Infamy: Crime, Truth, and Justice in Mexico and and his latest work is A Brief History of Violence in Mexico.

Reflections: Kingpins, Generals & Mischaracterizations — By Jesús Hermosillo, a Los Angeles-based trade union researcher and a lifelong observer of social justice politics in the United States and Mexico

Clicks: Recent news reports and commentaries, from progressive and mainstream media, on life and struggles on both sides of the US-Mexico border. Compiled by Jay Watts.

https://mexicosolidarityproject.org/archives/270

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*MEXICO SOLIDARITY MEDIA: Our website for current news and analysis in English

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*¡SOBERANÍA! (Sovereignty): For entertaining exposés of events in Mexico in English, catch our podcast with José Luis Granados Ceja and Kurt Hackbarth.

*Sin Muros with English subtitles: José Luis and Kurt host a weekly TV show on Canal Once that analyzes Mexico-US relations with English subtitles.

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