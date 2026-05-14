MEXICO SOLIDARITY BULLETIN — NO. 274 — MAY 11, 2026

Contents: Our Peoples’ Health: House on Fire! — By Meizhu Lui, for the editorial team
Voices: Sheinbaum: Universal Health Care for All? — Interview with Dr. Gustavo Leal Fernández, a Research Professor at the Universidad Autonoma Metropolitana-Xochilmilco. Leal has been studying health care, pensions, housing, and social security in Mexico and globally since 1978.
Reflections: Diego Rivera Murals Inspire DIA Workers — By Lee DeVito (originally published in the November 6, 2025, issue of the Detroit Metro Times)
Clicks: Recent news reports and commentaries, from progressive and mainstream media, on life and struggles on both sides of the US-Mexico border. Compiled by Jay Watts.
READ THE FULL ISSUE AT: https://mexicosolidarityproject.org/archives/274
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