MEXICO SOLIDARITY BULLETIN — WEEKLY NEWSLETTER OF THE MEXICO SOLIDARITY PROJECT — NO. 282 — JULY 29, 2026

Contents: Who’s Afraid of the Big Bad Wolf? — By Meizhu Lui, for the editorial team

Voices: UAW: Auto Workers of the World Must Unite! — Interview with U.S.-based Mexican labor activist Luis Espinosa-Organista, who has worked in the U.S. labor movement for over two decades. Since the fall of 2024, he has co-coordinated the UAW’s Mexico Solidarity Project, supporting Mexican workers and organizations. In this interview, Espinosa-Organista speaks for himself and does not represent the UAW.

Reflections: The Universal Language of Sports — By activist Vicky Hamlin, a retired tradeswoman, shop steward, and painter.

Clicks: Recent news reports and commentaries, from progressive and mainstream media, on life and struggles on both sides of the US-Mexico border. Compiled by Samuel Martínez.

https://mexicosolidarityproject.substack.com/p/mexico-solidarity-bulletin-72926

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And check out:

*MEXICO SOLIDARITY MEDIA: Our website for current news and analysis in English

*¡SOBERANÍA! (Sovereignty): For entertaining exposés of events in Mexico in English, catch our podcast with José Luis Granados Ceja and Kurt Hackbarth.

*Sin Muros with English subtitles: José Luis and Kurt host a weekly TV show on Canal Once that analyzes Mexico-US relations with English subtitles.

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Bulletin Team: Courtney Childs, Heather Dashner, Pedro Gellert, Vicky Hamlin, Aggie Hinman, Bruce Hobson, Meizhu Lui, Samuel Martínez, Sebastián Ostria, Jay Watts.