Paramédico y dos bomberos entre 8 los asesinados en Apaseo El Grande

@GeoConfirmed



Geolocation of the site where multiple victims were shot in Apaseo el Grande, Guanajuato. It is unclear who perpetrated the crime or the status of the victims currently.



Work w/ @VaqueroJoe y @el6rin6o6aucho



(20.5360000, -100.6983056)



Source: @Eco1_LVM https://t.co/lT3pXfd0tI pic.twitter.com/wK2aQSkrF0