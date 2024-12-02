THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – MONDAY, DECEMBER 2, 2024

English SectionTHE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – MONDAY, DECEMBER 2, 2024 2 de diciembre, 2024 | Redaccion RGN Ingles Sheinbaum announces national expansion of Rosario Castellanos University.President Claudia Sheinbaum signed the decree to create the Rosario Castellanos National University, which will offer face-to-face, online, and hybrid education. The first location outside Mexico City will be in Comitán, Chiapas, with future expansions planned in Baja California, State of Mexico, and Sonora.The call for student, teacher and administrative staff registration will open in December, and the introductory courses will begin in January. The goal is to create 300,000 new slots for students in higher education during the six-year term.Who’s Who (in PROFECO)César Iván Escalante, head of the Federal Consumer Protection Agency (PROFECO) recalled that a few weeks ago the anti-inflation package was signed to guarantee that the basic basket of 24 products will not exceed 910 pesos (US$44). He also announced:– In Mexico City, the lowest price of the basic basket is 796.20 pesos (US$38.88), and the highest is 969.20 pesos (US$47.33).– In Guadalajara, the lowest price is 770.40 pesos (US$37.62) and the highest is 976.10 pesos (US$47.67).– In Monterrey, the lowest price is 921.90 pesos (US$45.02) and the highest is 1,022.30 pesos (US$49.92).The report on the Buen Fin weekend discount sales campaign was also presented. More than 190,000 stores participated. 75% of sales were made in physical stores, with a total turnover of more than 116.76 billion (US$5.70 billion) through bank card transactions.Progress in social programsMinister of Well-Being Ariadna Montiel announced progress in well-being pensions for people with disabilities. She reported that the program has benefited 1,484,930 people with disabilities and that in 17 states this pension is now universal.Progress of the Rita Cetina Scholarship ProgramMinister of Public Education Mario Delgado reported that almost 3.88 million children have already registered to receive this scholarship.Signing of decreesThe President signed several decrees, among them:– Decree making the pension for senior citizens a right as of age 65.– Decree that establishes the pension for people with disabilities as a right.– Decree that obliges the State to guarantee adequate housing for workers.– Decree for the protection of animals.– Decree converting the Rosario Castellanos University into a national university.Response to international commentsThe President responded to comments made in the meeting between Trump and Trudeau, where it was stated that “Canada is not Mexico.” She pointed out that she does not know the context, but affirmed that Mexico is respected as a great country, with a promising present and future.Sheinbaum highlighted the importance of recognizing the contribution of Mexicans living in the United States, noting that 80% of their income remains in that country. She also reported that migrants pay US$13 billion a year into the U.S. social security system, without being able to claim benefits due to their immigration status. In addition, Mexican investment in the United States has generated 123,000 jobs.Sheinbaum acknowledges AMLO’s legacy in the Fourth TransformationThe President highlighted the anniversary of Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s 2018 inauguration, highlighting his legacy in the Fourth Transformation and his motto “It’s time for women”. On her appreciation of the former president, Sheinbaum stated:“The other day someone said to me, why do you keep calling him president? Out of respect, with affection, and also because I have no complex about calling him president. He’s one of a kind, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is said with respect and affection. President López Obrador’s work in the last six years transformed the country.”Continuity of the Fourth TransformationSheinbaum stressed that, upon taking office, she proposed the continuation of the Fourth Transformation and emphasized that “it’s time for women.” She emphasized that the work of President López Obrador transformed the country, achieving high approval levels and returning dignity to the people.It was reported that the administration’s goal is to create 300,000 additional spots in higher education spaces, through institutions such as:– The Rosario Castellanos National University.– The University of Health.– The Benito Juarez Universities.Statements on the PANThe President again referred to Jorge Romero, president of the National Action Party (PAN), as the “head of the real estate cartel”. Navegación de entradas Anterior Paramédico y dos bomberos entre 8 los asesinados en Apaseo El Grande