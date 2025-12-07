Seven Years of Mexico’s Fourth Transformation

The President of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, addressed 600,000 people in Plaza de la Constitución (Zócalo) in Mexico City, to celebrate the seventh anniversary of the Fourth Transformation.

Message from the President of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo. Seven Years of Transformation

PRESIDENT OF MEXICO, CLAUDIA SHEINBAUM PARDO: Thank you very much, thank you.

Governors, colleagues, thank you for your presence.

To the entire Cabinet.

To everyone who has filled this beautiful Zócalo square and all the surrounding streets.

We meet once again, where we have gathered so many times, to defend democracy, liberties, oil, our natural resources, sovereignty, and the well-being of the nation.

I joyfully greet the young women and men who decided to march and join us this day in this square.

Let no one be mistaken, let it be heard well, loud and far: The youth are overwhelmingly with the Transformation of the Public Life of Mexico!

I greet the Mexican women and men who have come from all states of the Republic and from Mexico City. I have been informed that we are more than 600,000 people gathered here today.

PUBLIC: You are not alone! You are not alone! You are not alone!

PRESIDENT OF MEXICO, CLAUDIA SHEINBAUM PARDO: We gather to celebrate seven years since the beginning of a new era in our beloved Mexico:

In 2018, the people made a wise and brave decision: to begin a new stage, that of Mexico’s rebirth, with Andrés Manuel López Obrador at the helm.

From that moment, it became very clear that, just as in 1857 when the Church was separated from the State, in 2019, the main separation had to be that of economic power from political power; and so it has been and must continue to be for the good of the Republic.

We went from being a country governed by an oligarchy, where presidents and public institutions served a few who believed themselves to be the «owners of Mexico,» to a true democracy, where the government works for everyone, but especially for those who need it the most.

Let it be heard clearly: We entered government to give continuity and deepen the Fourth Transformation of the Public Life of Mexico!

Today it is clearer than ever before that the corruption and privileges of neoliberalism deeply damaged our homeland and our people; 36 years of that economic and political model left as a legacy poverty, inequality, the handing over of our natural resources to private national and foreign interests, loss of sovereignty, violence, and corruption.

This profound, historic, and necessary change has also generated resistance. There are those who still have not understood that Mexico has now changed.

For example, in 2019 our Constitution clearly established that there can be no tax forgiveness. And, as it should be, all Mexicans must comply with our responsibilities before the law.

What cannot occur again in our beloved Mexico is to return to the time of privileges, when justice was selectively applied and the government was an instrument of a few. That is no longer an option. The government is here to serve the people of Mexico.

Therefore, it must be said clearly:

These days have shown that, no matter how many dirty campaigns they pay for in social media, no matter how many bots and robots they buy, no matter how many alliances with interest groups in Mexico and abroad they forge, no matter how many communication consultants they hire to invent slander and lies spread in some media, no matter how many attempts they engage in to make the world believe that Mexico is not a free and democratic country, no matter how many «commentocrats» or supposed experts invent tales of fiction, no matter how many alliances they want to forge with national and foreign conservatism, no matter how much they do all that: They will not defeat the people of Mexico, nor their Presidenta!

PUBLIC: Presidenta! Presidenta! Presidenta!

PRESIDENT OF MEXICO, CLAUDIA SHEINBAUM PARDO: We have principles and we have a national history that teaches us that, when the causes are just and the values are firm, and when there is a conscious people, reason and justice always prevail.

It is our responsibility to build the second period, the Second Tier of the Transformation of Public Life. After slightly more than a year in office, an honest government, close to the people, and a National Project that unites and represents us, is being consolidated.

Because we are proving that modernity can be built from below, without excluding anyone; that progress is not at odds with the environment and even less with justice; that a country can develop without leaving anyone behind.

For example, for years they told us that «if wages increased, there would be inflation, devaluation, and we would not have investment.» That myth has collapsed. In reality, they wanted to keep wages low in order to increase the wealth of a few, but we have shown that it is possible to create jobs with better wages.

In the neoliberal period, which occurred in Mexico from 1983 to 2008, six presidential administrations, the minimum wage was dramatically reduced in the first years and later did not increase in real terms.

With the Transformation: the minimum wage went from 88 pesos per day in 2018, to 315 pesos [1]starting January 1, 2026; an increase of 154 percent. Just from 2025 to 2026, the increase will be 13 percent, more than three times above inflation.

The average monthly wage also increased 77 percent in real terms.

Inflation is controlled, closing October of this year at 3.57 percent.

And Foreign Direct Investment reached a historic high in the third quarter of 2025, with more than 40 billion dollars.

Our currency closed yesterday, Friday, December 5, at 18.18 pesos per dollar. The peso is one of the most valued currencies in the entire world.

As if that weren’t enough, in 2025, 551,000 formal jobs have been created and the unemployment rate is 2.6 percent, one of the lowest on the planet.

Furthermore, the Banco de México’s reserves reached a record of 250 billion dollars.

In other words, the economic model works and yields results. We are proving day by day that development with social justice is possible.

Another achievement of President López Obrador and the first year of our government:

The world of labor has changed like never before, for the benefit of workers.

Free and secret voting in union elections is respected.

Labor Conflict Conciliation and Arbitration Centers were developed.

The commissions charged by the Afores[2] to workers were reduced.

The Well-Being Pension Fund was created, to guarantee that the pension is not less than the average wage.

Subcontracting was eliminated.

Digital platform workers now have social security.

And a few days ago we sent a reform bill to Congress so that, starting in 2027, the workday will be reduced by 2 hours per year, so that in 2030 we achieve the long-desired 40-hour workweek.

Without increasing taxes, tax collection increased this year by 501 billion pesos[3], just by combating evasion and fighting corruption. To give you an idea: what Mexico collected is what Argentina is asking for this year from the United States, even more.

Thanks to this tax collection, we have increased the Well-Being Programs, which are now enshrined as rights in the Constitution. This year, 32 out of 35 million families receive direct support, without intermediaries, through the Banco de Bienestar.

No one is asked to affiliate with a political party to receive support. Vote-buying no longer exists. The vast majority of Programs are enshrined as constitutional rights.

You know this:

All adults over 65 years old receive a pension/subsidy.

All people with disabilities receive a pension/subsidy.

All public high school students receive a scholarship/subsidy.

Starting this year, all public middle school students are scholarship/subsidy recipients.

2.1 million poor families receive scholarships/subsidies if their daughters and sons study in public preschool or primary school.

500,000 public university students receive a scholarship/subsidy.

Starting in 2025, all women aged 60 to 64 receive the Women’s Well-Being Pension/subsidy.

Nearly 3.5 million young people have graduated from the Youth Building the Future program since 2019.

2 million small rural producers receive Production for Well-Being assistance and Free Fertilizers.

410,000 small producers are enrolled in the «Sowing Life» program with the most ambitious reforestation program on the planet.

The House-to-House healthcare program began for all senior citizens, and is accompanied by free medicines in the Well-Being Pharmacies.

This new economic and social policy enabled President López Obrador’s feat of reducing poverty and inequalities:

Between 2018 and 2024, 13.5 million Mexicans were lifted out of poverty; and we went from being one of the most unequal countries on the planet, i.e., one of the countries with the greatest gap between the richest and the poorest, to being the second least unequal country in the hemisphere. From a 36X gap between rich and poor, we reduced it to 16x in 2024.

In healthcare, we are improving every day.

Between 2024 and 2025: the IMSS increased the number of specialty consultations by 15 percent, the ISSSTE by an equal number, and IMSS-Bienestar by 25 percent.

We have guaranteed the purchase and distribution of medicines with the Health Routes.

I would like to consider this topic for a moment.

The Ministry of Health decided to convene the best doctors in Mexico by specialty and choose the most suitable medicines for different diseases, from those experiencing minor ailments to those suffering from cancer. This is called «National Medical Care Protocols.»

Previously, up to a thousand medicines were purchased for a Healthcare Center, many expired unused or were very similar to others, or only had different presentations. Now 270 medicines are distributed monthly to Healthcare Centers through the Health Routes.

And we will continue improving, because we focus on prevention and we are hiring doctors, specialists and family doctors; building offices, healthcare centers and hospitals; promoting care with dignified treatment, honesty and love.

Listen to this:

Next year we will begin providing credentials for all Mexicans for the Universal Healthcare System. With it, every Mexican will know which Healthcare Center and hospital they correspond to.

And we will digitize all processes so that, in about 2 years, we can go to the ISSSTE, Seguro or IMSS-Bienestar clinic, regardless of our program affiliation. Universal healthcare for all Mexicans.

I am sure we will achieve this. Access to healthcare is a right of the people of Mexico, not a privilege or a commodity.

I would also like to inform you that we will continue building more free high schools and universities.

In 2025, we added 37,500 new places in high school and 124,000 in higher education. The best way to prevent a young person from being lured by crime is by providing access to education, sports, and culture.

We will reach 150,000 students for high schools, which we now call «the National Baccalaureate.»

For this, we will continue building more high schools close to home. And they will have sports and cultural activities.

Furthermore, in the Technological Institutes we have incorporated new majors such as Artificial Intelligence, Code and other specialties.

We continue building more «Benito Juárez» and «Rosario Castellanos» Universities. We will reach 350,000 new spaces for the youth of Mexico.

I fought all my life for the right to education and my commitment is to continue doing so from the Presidency of the Republic.

As Pepe Mujica said: «Education, education, education and more education.»

Or as Mandela said: «Education is the most powerful weapon of the people.»

Or as the teachers say: «With education, there is Transformation.»

PUBLIC: Presidenta! Presidenta! Presidenta!

PRESIDENT OF MEXICO, CLAUDIA SHEINBAUM PARDO: We are currently building 300,000 of the 1.2 million homes we proposed, to attend to families earning between one and two times the minimum wage. In addition, 5 million Infonavit and FOVISSSTE[4] affiliates are receiving reductions in unpayable mortgage debts.

The constitutional reform to guarantee all full rights to Indigenous and Afro-descendant peoples translated into a direct budget for all communities in the country, an unprecedented development that we will soon incorporate into the Indigenous Peoples Law.

In addition, the fight against corruption and for honesty in government have allowed for the recovery of public work projects and the country’s connectivity. Let’s not forget that in past administrations they privatized the railways and, with that, abandoned them.

With the Transformation, train lines are being recovered:

The Mayan Train has transported more than 1.3 million passengers.

And this year we now building the Mayan Freight Train.

We are expanding the connection of the Interoceanic Train from Oaxaca to Chiapas to Ciudad Hidalgo.

We are also finishing the Toluca-Observatorio Train Line.

And we are now building the Mexico City-Pachuca, Mexico City-Querétaro, Querétaro-Irapuato, Saltillo-Nuevo Laredo train lines.

Our goal is to connect the country again from north to south by train.

17 strategic projects are already under construction to bring water to different areas and modernize irrigation.

I would like to thank the congressional deputies and senators for approving the National Water Law.

PUBLIC: Presidenta! Presidenta! Presidenta!

PRESIDENT OF MEXICO, CLAUDIA SHEINBAUM PARDO: This is something of major importance. Recovering water as a natural resource of the nation, as well as the human right to water, and not allowing hoarding for the benefit of a few to the detriment of the majority. That was the reform to the Water Law.

We continue building and modernizing rural roads.

A round of applause for our congressional deputies and senators, patriots!

PUBLIC: It’s an honor to be with Claudia today! It’s an honor to be with Claudia today! It’s an honor to be with Claudia today!

PRESIDENT OF MEXICO, CLAUDIA SHEINBAUM PARDO: In 2026, we will more intensely begin the improvement and repaving of all federal highways in the country.

Another great achievement of the Transformation is having recovered the nation’s energy companies.

During the neoliberal period, they set out to dismantle Pemex and CFE[5], and hand over resources to private national and foreign entities. Little by little we have been recovering them:

We changed Article 28 of the Constitution, and new laws for CFE and for Pemex that are helping us strengthen them to provide accessible energy for current and future generations.

Next year, the construction of five Combined Cycle Plants begins, as well as several renewable energy plants.

How can all this be done? How is it that before it wasn’t done and now there are resources to allocate to the people? With honesty, love for the people, and the homeland.

PUBLIC: Presidenta! Presidenta! Presidenta!

It’s an honor to be with Claudia today! It’s an honor to be with Claudia today! It’s an honor to be with Claudia today!

¡What a great Presidenta! ¡What a great Presidenta! ¡What a great Presidenta!

PRESIDENT OF MEXICO, CLAUDIA SHEINBAUM PARDO: Long live the Transformation of the Public Life of Mexico!

PUBLIC: Viva!

PRESIDENT OF MEXICO, CLAUDIA SHEINBAUM PARDO: What must be clear to us is that none of this would be possible with the neoliberal governments of the past or with the falsehoods of conservatism. They have never believed in the rights of the people of Mexico, they have never loved the people.

Hidalgo said that: «their god is money.»

For us: our cause and our destiny is the well-being of the people of Mexico.

Friends:

During this year, we have shown that we can have a good relationship with the United States, putting our principles first.

We reached a Security Understanding that establishes at its outset four clear principles: Respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, shared and differentiated responsibility, collaboration without subordination, respect for national sovereignty.

To make it clear, I sent the reform of Article 40 of the Constitution to Congress and it was approved, and clearly states:

«The people of Mexico, under no circumstances, will accept interventions, intrusions or any other act from abroad that is harmful to its integrity, independence and sovereignty, such as coups d’état, interference in elections or the violation of Mexican territory, whether by land, water, sea or airspace.»

In short: Mexico is a free, independent and sovereign country! We are not a colony or protectorate of anyone!

PUBLIC: Mexico! Mexico! Mexico!

PRESIDENT OF MEXICO, CLAUDIA SHEINBAUM PARDO: At the same time, I am convinced that our trade relationship with the United States will be maintained. Both economies need each other to compete with other regions of the world.

And to our migrant brothers and sisters: we greet you from this vibrant Zócalo. You are heroes and heroines of the homeland. We will always support and defend you. You not only help your families, but you are necessary for the development of our neighboring country.

Friends:

In recent months, our political adversaries have dedicated themselves to constructing virtual realities on social media, in opinion columns, that have nothing to do with the moment of Transformation that Mexico is experiencing.

I will mention a few:

One of the most common recent lies is that «Mexico is becoming less and less democratic»; as if the Mexico of the past had been democratic.

They forget that during the entire neoliberal period we experienced the 1988 electoral fraud against Cuauhtémoc Cárdenas, the «desafuero» of López Obrador[6], one of the most authoritarian actions in recent history, the 2006 electoral fraud; the massive vote-buying in 2012, to mention a few.

There are young people who did not live through that era, but back then, there were no free elections.

They also forget that in 1994, Zedillo with one stroke changed the entire Supreme Court and appointed one to his liking.

We have always fought for democracy, and we continue to do so.

Thanks to the Transformation, today there is plebiscite and presidential recall referendum, in addition to free, clean elections for the people of Mexico.

This year, together, we chose the new Judiciary. Democracy, as Abraham Lincoln said: «is the power of the people, by the people, for the people.»

Another of the lies recently spread is that «we are repressive governments.» False! We have always fought against repression and acted accordingly. We have never repressed the people. And if a public servant oversteps, they are sanctioned. Repression occurred in the PRIAN era, the repression against the teachers in Atenco, to mention just a few.

Another recent lie: that «there is no freedom of expression.» False! They slander and criticize the government in media, networks, and there is not a single act of censorship that we have committed. Freedom of expression, press and assembly is respected.

One more lie: that «the youth are not being supported.» False! They were the ones who closed spaces for education and employment, when they called these youth «the rejected ones» or «ninis.» Now there are scholarships, more schools are being built and youth building the future are supported.

Another slander: that «the Transformation governments are linked to criminal groups.» False! It was they who started a supposed war on drugs and put García Luna, who is now imprisoned in the United States, in charge.

In the period of Calderón and Peña —it must be recalled— intentional homicides in Mexico increased by 250 percent.

From 2018 to date, homicides have been reduced by 34 percent.

Furthermore, peace and security are the fruit of honesty and justice.

Another lie: that «the concepts of homeland and freedom belong to conservatism.» False! They only defend freedom for the market. They do not understand that freedom is only exercised when there are full rights, above all, the right of the people to live with dignity. That full freedom is exercised when there is well-being, and that cannot happen when everything is left to the market.

Furthermore, when they governed, they exercised censorship and repression. Freedom with justice, which has been the longing of the people of Mexico since the Cry of Dolores, Hidalgo, is with the Transformation of the Public Life of Mexico.

Full freedom is only exercised when we eradicate racism, classism, machismo, and all kinds of discrimination.

We have always defended sovereignty and, therefore, the homeland. We are heirs of Hidalgo, of Morelos, of Juárez, of the Mexican Revolution.

The homeland is not defended when some seek foreign interference in the nation’s destiny.

Friends:

This year, since the 2024 election, with the arrival of the first woman President, we have advanced greatly in the recognition and empowerment of women:

We changed the Constitution and laws to advance full rights.

We have distributed 25 million Women’s Rights Cards.

We built LIBRE Centers.

We opened the Hall of Women in History in the National Palace.

And on civic dates in our calendar we recognized heroines of the homeland.

When I entered government, I pledged that all women would enter, and we are fulfilling it.

Friends:

We are together because we do not steal, we do not lie, and we never betray the people.

But allow me to reflect:

Republican Austerity means reducing privileges and allocating public resources for the benefit of the people.

In our country, where the majority of citizens live on a minimum wage that covers the most basic needs, there can be no moral, ethical or political justification for those who serve the people to live surrounded by luxuries or privileges; much less if they claim to be part of a movement in which we have promised, from its very beginnings, to put an end to the abuses of power and transform the Public Life of the Nation.

The Fourth Transformation was born as a break with the old regime, not only with its practices, but also with its way of governing. It is about building or continuing to build a new ethical practice from government, in which the public servant understands that they are never above the people, but at the service of the people; that governing is not about having privileges, but is a profoundly human responsibility.

On this path, the Juarist principle of «living in a fair, modest, and balanced way» must be a beacon and a guide.

Benito Juárez, in his life and example, taught that the duty of those who serve the people is not to accumulate wealth or surround themselves with luxuries, but to live with decorum, without excess. Living in a fair, modest, and balanced way means moderation, means knowing that power is not flaunted, it is exercised with humility. Let us never forget those principles.

Let us not forget that true transformation is not only economic and social, it is also ethical and moral. And to for it to endure, it must emerge from the character, honesty and conviction of those who have been called to lead it.

We believe in justice.

And the Transformation means: never distancing oneself from the people, always leading by example. This will always give long life to the Transformation of Mexico.

Friends:

What distinguishes us? What are we? Clearly, humanists who love our homeland and have a deep love for the people of Mexico and our history.

We are outraged by discrimination, classism, racism and machismo.

We are outraged by deep inequalities.

And we will always fight, until the last day of our lives, for Mexicans to be able to eat healthy food three times a day; to have access to education, healthcare, clothing and housing.

We do not believe in consumerism, nor in the power of money, nor in greed. And no, we do not kneel before the powerful.

We believe in a Mexico of freedoms, of justice; a sovereign Mexico, of true democracy, where it is always the people of Mexico who are in command.

So, I repeat: We are humanists!

What is our belief?

Mexican Humanism, which recognizes the cultural richness of Mexico in its original peoples and in our rich history.

PUBLIC: Presidenta! Presidenta! Presidenta!

PRESIDENT OF MEXICO, CLAUDIA SHEINBAUM PARDO: Those who do not recall their roots walk without a shadow or direction. Memory is a seed: if not cared for, it does not flower.

To know where we are going, we must know where we come from; because origin is not dead weight. On the contrary, it is a living compass, it is greatness.

Therefore, all Mexicans of all roots are united by the duty to honor the great civilizations that populated our territory and the original peoples; recognize our legacy of greatness; love this sacred land from which we were born, and that has proudly welcomed many who were not born in its territory.

That builds dignity, pride and hope.

What guides us?

We are guided by honesty and deep love for the people.

We are guided by the conviction that prosperity is shared or it is not prosperity.

We are guided by the word «justice» in its broadest sense: social justice, environmental justice, justice for Indigenous and Afro-Mexican peoples, justice for women, and justice for all Mexicans equally.

We are guided by the Juarist principle that «there cannot be a rich government with a poor people.»

We are guided by the Juarist teaching that «nothing by force, everything by reason and law.»

We are guided by the Juarist conviction that «with the people, everything; and without the people, nothing.»

We are guided by our history.

We are guided by Hidalgo and his Cry of Independence, and the abolition of slavery.

We are guided by Morelos and the Sentiments of the Nation.

We are guided by Guerrero with his bravery, putting the homeland above life itself.

We are guided by Leona Vicario and Josefa Ortiz in their struggle for sovereignty and independence.

We are guided by the sacrifice and tenacity of Margarita Maza.

We are guided by Zapata and Villa.

We are guided by the principles of the 1917 Constitution.

And we are guided by the Obradorista maxim that: «For the good of all…»

PUBLIC: The poor come first!

Presidenta! Presidenta! Presidenta!

PRESIDENT OF MEXICO, CLAUDIA SHEINBAUM PARDO: Today, more than ever: Mexico advances with dignity, with justice, with unity and with the invincible strength of its people.

We have the responsibility to consolidate this humanist model as a viable path of economic development, a viable model on the political level and a viable model for all social sectors.

I thank you from the bottom of my heart for your support.

We are not alone!

PUBLIC: You are not alone! You are not alone! You are not alone!

PRESIDENT OF MEXICO, CLAUDIA SHEINBAUM PARDO: Please know that I will never betray, and that every second of my life is dedicated to building a just, free, independent and sovereign Mexico.

We are Mexicans who continue to call for the consolidation of the rebirth of Mexico and not lose, but on the contrary, further fan the flame of hope.

Take heart!

Mexico is an example to the world and we continue making history!

Long live the Transformation of Mexico!

PUBLIC: Viva!

PRESIDENT OF MEXICO, CLAUDIA SHEINBAUM PARDO: Long live the people of Mexico!

PUBLIC: Viva!

PRESIDENT OF MEXICO, CLAUDIA SHEINBAUM PARDO: Long live the original peoples!

PUBLIC: Viva!

PRESIDENT OF MEXICO, CLAUDIA SHEINBAUM PARDO: Long live our migrant brothers and sisters!

PUBLIC: Viva!

PRESIDENT OF MEXICO, CLAUDIA SHEINBAUM PARDO: Long live Mexico!

PUBLIC: Viva!

PRESIDENT OF MEXICO, CLAUDIA SHEINBAUM PARDO: Long live Mexico!

PUBLIC: Viva!

PRESIDENT OF MEXICO, CLAUDIA SHEINBAUM PARDO: Long live Mexico!

PUBLIC: Viva!

[1] 88 pesos = 4.84 dollars, 315 pesos = 17.33 dollars

[2] Afores – Pension Fund Managers

[3] 501 billion pesos = 27.57 billion dollars

[4] Infonavit and Fovissste are government housing agencies to which workers pay a regular fee, which allows them access to state-supported mortgages, social housing, and support for renovations and home upgrades.

[5] Pemex – Petroleos Mexicanos; CFE – the Federal Electricity Commission power company

[6] A move to exclude Lopez Obrador as a presidential candidate on flimsy technical grounds, which backfired badly