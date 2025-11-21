Soberanía 85: Exposing the Astroturf ‘Gen Z’ Protest in Mexico

How do you do, fellow kids? In this special episode of Soberanía, hosts Kurt Hackbarth and José Luis Granados Ceja lay out the truth behind what was billed as a “youth” march and instead was a by-the-book, attempt at astroturfed destablization. This includes blow-by-blow coverage of the march itself, from their search for actual young people among the marchers to the scenes of violence in the Zócalo provoked for international consumption. All of this leading directly to President Trump saying, on cue, that he would be “okay” with airstriking Mexico, and the US embassy tweeting that there would only be an intervention “if Mexico wants it.” Kurt and José Luis then analyze the interests behind the destabilization attempt, including Ricardo Salinas Pliego, whose Elektra Group lost seven tax cases before the Supreme Court last week, and international far-right interests such as The Atlas Network and the website “La Derecha Diario”, which egged on the most extreme scenes witnessed on Saturday.