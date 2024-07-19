SUMMARY – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – FRIDAY, JULY 19, 2024

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador charged that the Judicial Branch is already distributing trust fund monies so that when the judicial reform is approved, they will no longer have resources to turn in. The President urged the Ministry of Finance and the Federal Audit Office to review this situation.

The President denounced journalist Tim Golden, who published a new report accusing him of links with drug trafficking. “He wrote a rehash of the same allegations,” López Obrador said. He also explained that the two-time Pulitzer Prize winner had indicated that in his new investigation there is no evidence against the President.

The President announced that he will send a letter to former U.S. President and Republican candidate Donald Trump, to address the immigration issue and the importance of maintaining economic integration with the USMCA. The announcement was made after the business magnate declared that he will seek to close the border with Mexico in case he wins the presidential election.

President López Obrador made it clear that Pemex and the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) are at their best moment and not in crisis as the opposition is trying to make people believe. The state-owned productive companies have been rescued during the current presidential administration with a historic investment. “Let the people of Mexico know that we are doing very well in Pemex, and very well in terms of the national economy and, most importantly, that in Mexico there is well-being and the people are content and there is happiness,” he stressed.

Pemex director Octavio Romero Oropeza reported that the López Obrador administration reversed the declining trend in crude oil production, increasing output from slightly more than 1.64 million barrels of oil per day to almost 1.88 million in 2023. He also indicated that in 2018, 511,000 barrels of oil were processed daily and in 2024, the number will reach 1.70 million barrels, thanks to the DeerPark and Dos Bocas refineries and the rehabilitation of six others.

From 2007 to 2018, Pemex’s debt doubled from US$68.9 billion to US$132.3 billion. In President López Obrador’s administration, the debt was reduced by 24.9%, US$32.9 billion dollars less.