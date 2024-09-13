SUMMARY – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 13, 2024

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador charged that the opposition, using lies, has tried to sow fear with arguments of a peso devaluation and capital flight if the Judicial Reform was approved. “What investors want is for there to be a government with moral and political authority and backed by the population; they have confidence in the country and investment continues to arrive,” he emphasized.

President López Obrador said that the violence in Sinaloa is being responded to with the mobilization of the Armed Forces to protect the population and avoid confrontations. He clarified that there is no escalation of a cartel war in Culiacán, so he called on people to not be alarmed.

The President indicated that the Ministry of National Defense is building five hospitals in Puebla, Guerrero, Oaxaca, and Yucatán, which will be inaugurated in December by President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum. Six hospitals built by the Institute for Social Security and Services for State Workers (ISSSTE) will also remain to be inaugurated.

The final payment of the senior citizens Well-Being pension/stipend corresponding to the López Obrador presidency, will be made from September 2 to 21 for the program’s almost 12.24 million beneficiaries. The Ministry of Well-Being will propose to President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum that the pension/stipend for senior citizens living abroad be provided outside of Mexico, given that currently, due to operating rules, it can only be paid within the country.

President López Obrador invited the public to the Grito de Independencia ceremony in the capital’s Zócalo square on September 15. As part of the Independence Day celebration, there will be a concert by the Oaxaca Mixe Band, mariachi music, and the participation of MS Band.