SUMMARY – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 27, 2024

In his final press conference, prior to the end of his term in office, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador criticized the national leader of the PAN, Marko Cortés, for proposing to classify acts of organized crime as terrorism so that foreign governments could intervene in the fight against them. He questioned if the PAN senator’s proposal to Morena’s caucus coordinator, Adán Augusto López, during the discussion of the National Guard reform, is his own or someone else’s initiative, since it is an issue that has been promoted in the US Congress and has also been raised by former President Trump. “Mexico’s issues are ours to resolve,” he stressed.

President López Obrador welcomed the decision by 21 state congresses that have already approved the constitutional reforms on indigenous and Afro-Mexican peoples and the National Guard. It now corresponds to the President to publish the texts of the reforms in the Official Gazette.

Andrés Manuel López Obrador said that the President of Spain is being disrespectful toward Dr. Claudia Sheinbaum by insinuating that it was López Obrador who decided not to invite King Felipe VI to the inauguration of Mexico’s first female president. The monarchy was not invited because of the offenses the Royal Crown committed against the native peoples of Mexico.

President López Obrador announced that he signed a decree to extend the regularization program for foreign vehicles until 2026. The program had been in effect until September 30.

The Mexican government reported that the passage of Hurricane John through Guerrero caused the death of five people and left 19 neighborhoods flooded. In support of the affected population, ministries of National Defense and the Navy and National Guard emergency plans were activated and more than 25,000 of their personnel were deployed.