SUMMARY – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 9, 2024

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador pointed out that while reforms have been introduced in the executive and legislative branches, corruption still prevails in the judicial branch. This is why it is urgent to clean it up for the benefit of all. He criticized those who claim that the Judicial Reform proposal will impose a monarchy or dictatorship. “Nothing is going to be destroyed, just the opposite,” he stressed.

President López Obrador criticized and denounced National Action Party senator María de Jesús Díaz Marmolejo, who called for those who vote in favor of the Judicial Reform to be lynched.

The President reported that his son Andrés will participate in Morena because he wants to help consolidate the transformation movement.

President López Obrador congratulated the Mexican athletes who participated in the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, and who won 3 gold, 6 silver and 8 bronze medals. On September 17, the Mexican Government will deliver financial support to the medal winners.

The President invited the population to participate in the September 15 National Lottery draw, whose prize is more than 40 million pesos (US$2.01 million) in cash, as well as watches, land, houses, and vehicles.