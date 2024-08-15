SUMMARY – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – THURSDAY, AUGUST 15, 2024

46 days before the end of his term in office, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador emphasized that his administration is finishing positively. There are no economic problems, poverty has been reduced, the popular economy has been strengthened, the peso has not been devalued, the minimum wage has been increased, record investment figures are being posted, priority projects are functioning, and the unemployment rate has dropped, among other indicators.

President López Obrador reported that he will not be attending the Federal Electoral Tribunal (TEPJF) ceremony where Claudia Sheinbaum will be given the documentation ratifying her as the first woman elected as President of Mexico.

López Obrador denied that there is pressure from the US Government for Mexico to take a position on the results of the Venezuelan presidential election and reiterated that his only desire is for the issue to be resolved peacefully, without violence.

Following the Chihuahua Prosecutor’s Office attempt to arrest former Chihuahua governor Javier Corral in Mexico City, but was prevented from doing so by the Mexico City Prosecutor’s Office, President López Obrador explained that the case has to do with political differences with the state’s current governor, María Eugenia Campos, who was allied with César Duarte. He pointed out that Corral has leveled accusations against Duarte, a former Chihuahua governor and legislator, for corruption.

Today, August 15, the President will lead the flag-bearing ceremony of the Mexican delegation that will participate in the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. He announced that the delivery of financial resources to the medalists of the summer competition will take place in September, when the Paralympic delegation returns.

On August 19, during his morning press conference, President López Obrador will lead a tribute to Mexican nationals living in the United States. “They are the representation of our country, of Mexico’s greatness”, the President said. The work of Mexican migrants generates US$324.8 billion, of which US$63.3 billion are sent back home in remittances, and US$265 billion are reinvested in the US economy.