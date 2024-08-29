SUMMARY – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – THURSDAY, AUGUST 29, 2024

Following the Federal Electoral Tribunal’s decision to validated Morena and its allied parties’ majority in the Chamber of Deputies, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador emphasized that the will of the population, expressed in the June 2 election, is being fulfilled. “The board members, the judges, deserve to be congratulated, because they have been subjected to strong pressures […] they must resist, as the people of Mexico resist,” he said.

President López Obrador welcomed the announcement that Morena Senator and emblematic veteran of Mexico’s democratic transition, Ifigenia Martínez, will present the Presidential Sash to President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum.

The President reiterated that on Sunday, September 1, he will deliver his final State of the Nation address in Mexico City’s Zócalo square. He invited the public to participate in this event, which will begin at 11 am.

President López Obrador invited the public to participate in the National Lottery’s main draw to be held on September 15 with a prize pool of 252 million pesos (US$12.73 million) in cash and in-kind prizes. The largest prize is 40 million pesos (US$2.02 million) in cash.

During López Obrador’s administration, four irrigation districts were established to benefit agricultural production on 120,000 hectares of land:

-Pueblo Yaqui irrigation district: investment of 9.50 billion pesos (US$470 million) to benefit more than 42,200 people.

-Picachos dam irrigation district: investment of almost 5.45 billion pesos (US$275 million), benefiting 3,172 producers.

-Santa María dam irrigation district: investment of over 10.19 billion pesos (US$514.96 million), benefitting 2,551 producers.

-Alejandro Gascón Mercado irrigation district: investment of more than 16.21 billion pesos (US$819.07 million), benefitting 7,600 producers.

Today is the premiere of the Mayan Train documentary by Epigmenio Ibarra at 9:00 p.m. on President López Obrador’s official social networks.