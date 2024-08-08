SUMMARY – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – THURSDAY, AUGUST 8, 2024

After meeting at the National Palace with the incoming Minister of Security and Citizen Protection Omar García Harfuch, President López Obrador acknowledged the achievements obtained in the fight against public insecurity when García Harfuch was head of the capital’s police force. During Harfuch’s tenure, crime rates in CDMX decreased more than in the previous 30 years. The President expressed his confidence in García Harfuch’s performance, since results carry a considerable weight in politics.

The President called on the peasant farmers who are demonstrating and blocking the Mexico-Puebla highway not to allow themselves to be manipulated, since his administration has tried to attend to the demands inherited from previous governments over the lack of payment to ejidatarios, communal land farmers. However, he pointed out that lawyers have hindered finding a solution. “We cannot be hostages of those who seek to profit,” he said.

President López Obrador congratulated Osmar Olvera for his winning the bronze medal in the 3-meter springboard diving competition at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. He recalled that at the end of the summer competition, he will receive the Mexican delegation at the National Palace to offer assistance to the medal winners.

On August 13, writer Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller will present her book “Feminismo Silencioso” (Silent Feminism) in Mexico City’s Zócalo. square President López Obrador will participate in the event.