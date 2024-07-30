SUMMARY – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – TUESDAY, JULY 30, 2024

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said that the Judicial Reform at the federal level should be replicated at the state level so that citizens elect judges and justices, since in many cases governors impose them.

After the meeting he had with the parents of the 43 missing Ayotzinapa teacher training college students, President López Obrador reported that it was a positive meeting that will be repeated on August 27 where additional information on the investigation of the case will be provided.

The President confirmed that the US government was in talks with Joaquín Guzmán López, son of drug trafficker Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, for his possible surrender. However, he reiterated that the information provided by Washington on the arrest of the two Mexican drug kingpins has been limited, so there are still many questions to be resolved. “We are waiting for reports so that there is no speculation,” he explained.

President López Obrador reiterated that Mexico will wait for the results of the vote count in Venezuela before congratulating the winner of the presidential election. He said that if there are doubts about the results, a recount of votes should be undertaken to make the election transparent. The President criticized the interference of the OAS and the propaganda of foreign governments against the democratic process in Venezuela. He pointed out that the election result and the self-determination of nations must be respected. He also called for the protests in Venezuela to be conducted peacefully.

The Mexican Government reported that on August 9, President López Obrador, together with president-elect Claudia Sheinbaum, will inaugurate the Ciudad Juárez Hospital in Chihuahua.