THE PEOLLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – FRIDAY, AUGUST 22, 2025

SUMMARY

Sports Tourism: An Economic Engine in Mexico

Minister of Tourism Josefina Rodríguez reported that in 2025, sports tourism is expected to generate more than 64 billion pesos (US$3.42 billion), equivalent to 10% of Mexico’s tourism GDP.

She noted that 1 out of every 10 international tourists visits Mexico for sports activities, enticed by events such as Formula 1, the NBA, and the MLB, as well as the country’s natural and cultural attractions.

By the end of the year, Mexico will have hosted more than 100 sporting events, ranging from high-performance competitions to recreational activities in key destinations, coordinated with President Claudia Sheinbaum and CONADE, led by Rommel Pacheco.

“Unstoppable Mexico”: Sport, Culture, and Inclusion

The President presented “Unstoppable Mexico,” a project that combines sports, tourism, and culture with four themed races in Chiapas, Mexico City, Oaxaca, and Chihuahua, inspired by Mayan, Zapotec, Mixtec, and Rarámuri indigenous roots.

The initiative seeks to promote the sports talent of Indigenous and low-income communities, encourage inclusion, and inspire pride in cultural diversity.

The program will feature Rarámuri runner Lorena Ramírez as ambassador, and will include the Indigenous Native Games in Morelos in October 2025.

With this, the Federal Government aims to consolidate Mexico as an international leader in sports tourism, generating economic benefits and strengthening national identity.

Athletes Will Be Able to Choose Their Federation Presidents

Rommel Pacheco announced the creation of working groups to reorganize Mexican sports, in which athletes will have the opportunity to elect their own federation presidents.

The measure, based on instructions from President Sheinbaum, aims to strengthen the autonomy of civil society organizations, ensure that athletes’ interests are represented, and promote inclusion in urban and rural communities.

Sheinbaum: Decrease in Remittances Due to U.S. Policies

The President stated that the 5% decrease in remittances in 2025 is due to the situation Mexican migrants face in the United States because of decisions made by the U.S. government.

She affirmed that although the drop was 16% in June and July, the overall impact “has not been so drastic,” and added that together with the Banco de México, the causes and possible effects are being analyzed.

Sheinbaum: Biometric CURP Is Not Mandatory

Sheinbaum clarified that no institution in Mexico can require the Biometric CURP as proof of identity, as by law obtaining and using it is not mandatory.

Mexico Clarifies: No Collaboration with the DEA and No Interference Inside the Country

The President rejected claims of collaboration with the DEA, emphasizing that the Mexican Government defines the terms of such cooperation. She added that a recent post by the DEA was withdrawn following a diplomatic dialogue with the U.S. embassy.

By the same token, she rejected the idea that Washington is conducting attacks against drug trafficking within Mexican territory, warning that if such an attempt occurs, the country will defend its sovereignty, as “no foreign government would dare to violate it.”