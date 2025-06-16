THE PEOPLE0S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – MONDAY, JUNE 16, 2025

SUMMARY

Sheinbaum present at the G7

Minister of Interior Rosa Icela Rodríguez reported that President Claudia Sheinbaum traveled to Canada this morning on a commercial flight to participate in the annual G7 summit. The summit seeks to strengthen relations between the participating countries.

The list of officials accompanying the president in her entourage was also released:

Juan Ramón de la Fuente, head of the Ministry of Foreign Relations.

Marcelo Ebrard, head of the Ministry of Economy.

Omar García Harfuch, head of the Ministry of Security and Citizen Protection.

Edgar Amador, head of the Ministry of Finance.

Who’s Who in Prices? — PROFECO

Iván Escalante, head of the Federal Consumer Protection Agency (PROFECO), reported that the national average price of regular gasoline is 23.56 pesos (US$1.24) per liter.

Progress of the Housing for Well-being Program

Minister of Agrarian, Territorial, and Urban Development Edna Vega reported on the progress of the Housing for Well-being program:

Homes under construction for those who are not enrolled in housing program: 88,279.

Homes under construction for program affiliates: 111,592.

Projects have begun in 29 states across the country.

It was clarified that there are no waiting lists to join the program. Registration must be done only through the official websites of the Housing Fund of the Institute of Social Security and Services for State Workers (FOVISSSTE), the National Workers’ Housing Fund Institute (INFONAVIT), and the Ministry of Agrarian, Territorial, and Urban Development (SEDATU).

CONAVI and housing development

Rodrigo Chávez, head of the National Housing Commission (CONAVI), reported that 222 properties, totaling 688 hectares, have been identified for the construction of 90,140 homes under the Housing for Well-being program.

FOVISSSTE: Benefits and adjustments

Within the framework of the same program, it was emphasized that FOVISSSTE has benefited 149,000 affiliates through:

Loan settlements.

Interest waivers.

Elimination of payments or adjustments to the amount to be paid.

INFONAVIT: Regularization and fight against corruption

Octavio Romero, head of INFONAVIT, presented the following data:

133 property deeds issued, representing 40% progress of the goal.

15 states account for 118,794 mortgage cancellations.

843,000 homes with structural or legal problems have been identified.

During 2025, twelve INFONAVIT employees have been dismissed for acts of corruption.

Mexico Embraces You: Support for Returnees

As part of the Mexico Embraces You program, from January 20 to June 16, some 56,398 Mexicans repatriated from the United States have been assisted at 10 service centers.

Validation of the Judicial Election

Rosa Icela Rodríguez reported that the National Electoral Institute (INE) declared the judicial election valid and issued the corresponding certificates to the incoming Supreme Court justices confirming they had been elected.

She also reiterated that the Mexican government adheres to the decisions of the electoral bodies.