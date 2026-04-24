THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA — MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE — APRIL 24, 2026

SUMMARY

Record Tourism and Global Recognition

Mexico is experiencing a historic moment in tourism, with 8.17 million international visitors and an economic impact of almost 6.75 billion pesos (US$390 million) in the first quarter of 2026. This growth is also reflected in a rise in domestic tourism and a 16.2% increase in museum visits.

As President Claudia Sheinbaum put it: “Mexico is in vogue,” with more than 30 billion pesos (US$1.73 billion) generated during Easter Week and global recognition for a tourism model committed to sustainability, inclusion, and the well-being of communities.

Sovereignty and Foreign Policy with Dignity

On the international front, the Mexican government takes a clear stance against any attempt at intervention: “Sovereignty is not negotiated; it is coordinated, but within the framework of our laws.”

This takes place in the context of relations with foreign authorities on security issues, making it clear that cooperation exists, but always under the control of the Mexican State and in accordance with the Constitution. It is a foreign policy that combines firmness, respect, and the defense of the national interest.

Security with results: violence declines with a turnaround in the homicide rate

President Claudia Sheinbaum presented data from the National Statistics Institute’s (INEGI) National Urban Public Security Survey (#ENSU) confirming a 2.3% decrease in the population’s perception of insecurity, dropping from 63.8% in December 2025 to 61.5% in March 2026.

In addition, Sheinbaum showed the turnaround in the trend in the daily average number of intentional homicides. Under Felipe Calderón they increased by 148%, under Peña Nieto by 42%, while under López Obrador a 9% reduction was achieved. Under the current administration, the trend has accelerated with a 45% decrease and a rate of 50.8 homicides per day as of March 2026.

Direct support for the people: household goods delivered door-to-door

Sheinbaum reported that all household goods have already been delivered, door-to-door, to families who lost their belongings due to the 2025 torrential rains. The Ministry of National Defense carried out the deliveries directly in the field. “All household goods have already been delivered door-to-door to everyone affected,” the President noted.