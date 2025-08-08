THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – FRIDAY, AUGUST 8, 2025

SUMMARY

Results of the Institute to Return Stolen Goods to the People Auction

Mónica Fernández, head of the Institute to Return Stolen Goods to the People, presented the results of its latest online auction. A total of 15,218 interested parties registered, of which 867 actively participated in bidding for various items. In total, 107,066 goods were sold, with committed sales amounting to over 40.95 million pesos (US$2.21 million).

President Claudia Sheinbaum announced that the funds raised will be allocated to Healthcare Centers included in the Amuzgo Justice Plan.

It was also reported that both online and in-person auctions will take place during August. On the website subastasindepgobmx, direct sales of movable goods are also available, with prices ranging from 1 to 5,000 pesos (US$0.05 to US$269).

Promotion of Mexican Handicrafts

Marina Núñez, Deputy Minister for Cultural Development at the Ministry of Culture, reported that the economic activity generated by handicrafts in 2023 reached almost 156.36 billion pesos (US$8.43 billion), equivalent to 0.52% of GDP. She said that around 7,500 artisans have benefited directly or indirectly through events organized by the Ministry.

Cultural Appropriation of Artisan Designs

Núñez also denounced a case of cultural appropriation by Adidas and a designer, who reproduced traditional Yalalag huaraches sandals (from Oaxaca) without authorization. Adidas has reportedly contacted the state government and talks are underway to agree on reparations for the affected community.

“Mexico Sings” Contest and Cultural Promotion

Minister of Culture Claudia Curiel announced that the semifinals of the Mexico Sings contest will begin airing on Sunday, August 17, from 7:00 to 9:00 PM on public media. She explained that this contest is part of the Comprehensive Strategy for Addressing the Root Causes of Violence and Addictions.

Opinion on U.S. Security Policy

Sheinbaum commented on the executive order signed by President Donald Trump, authorizing the U.S. military to combat fentanyl trafficking. She clarified that this measure does not involve Mexican territory, as it is an internal U.S. question.

Announcement of Electoral Reform Forums

The President announced that during the August 11 morning press conference, Pablo Gómez will present the plan for holding consultation forums on the Electoral Reform. These forums will include participation from politicians, experts, National Electoral Institute (INE) board members, and representatives from Indigenous communities and civil society.

She clarified that the Presidential Commission for Electoral Reform will not prepare an initial proposal. Instead, the forums and debates will serve as the starting point for drafting new electoral legislation.

Recollection of 2006 Impeachment Attempt and Criticism of Conservatism

Sheinbaum recalled that Vicente Fox, Carlos Salinas, Diego Fernández, and sectors of the PRI and PAN tried to block Andrés Manuel López Obrador from becoming president through an impeachment attempt for allegedly violating a court injunction. Their goal was to disqualify him from the presidential race. She explained that the attempt failed due to popular support for AMLO and mass mobilizations. She also criticized the media campaign labeling AMLO «a danger to Mexico» and accused Luis Carlos Ugalde, then head of the IFE, of blocking a recount of the vote following the electoral fraud.

She recalled that this sparked a historic civil resistance that culminated in the Reforma Avenue sit-in, a symbol of the fight for democracy.

Criticism of Conservatism and the PAN

Finally, the President pointed out the hypocrisy of Mexican conservatism, noting that the PAN president—whom she linked to the real estate cartel in the Benito Juárez borough in Mexico City— was outraged because a governor rode in an SUV, while hiding much more serious scandals within his own party.