THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA — MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE — FRIDAY, DECEMBER 13, 2024

COFEPRIS warns of risks from e-cigarettes



The head of the Federal Commission for Protection against Health Risks (COFEPRIS), Armida Zúñiga, warned that vapes are devices that generate a large amount of toxic substances harmful to users’ health.

In a study conducted by COFEPRIS, substances present in these devices were identified, such as:

– Benzene: used as a solvent in industry.

– Toluene: used in the production of paints and enamels.

– Ethyl butyrate: component of perfumes.

– Acrolein: substance capable of reducing heart rate.

Zúñiga reiterated that e-cigarettes cause damage to health in the medium and long term. She reported that 35,000 vapes have been confiscated nationwide.

Integral project to refurbish art and cultural schools

Minister of Culture Claudia Curiel presented a comprehensive project to refurbish art and cultural schools. This project includes:

– 4 art schools for beginners.

– 12 Centers of Artistic Education at the high school level (CEDART).

– 65 art schools for beginners in the states.

– 4 art research centers.

– 4 schools of higher education of the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH).

The actions contemplated include:

– Improvement of infrastructure and equipment.

– Updating of study plans and programs.

– Strengthening of the schools’ community focus.

Recognition of Mexicans in the United States



During the press conference, a video was shown highlighting the importance of Mexicans in the United States. It was pointed out that 7 out of 10 agricultural workers in that country are Mexicans and that more than 75% of remittances sent to Mexico come from the United States.

Sheinbaum questions INE



President Claudia Sheinbaum criticized the budget requested by the National Electoral Institute (INE) for 2025, calling it excessive. She asked for a detailed explanation of how budgetary resources are earmarked and justified the need for transparency in their use.

Sheinbaum highlights her recognition as a symbol of transformation and possibilities.



The President affirmed that her recent designation as the fourth most powerful woman in the world reflects the historic moment of transformation that Mexico is experiencing. She highlighted that her role as the country’s first female president represents a symbol of empowerment for women and demonstrates that they can achieve any goal.

Alicia Bárcena: an example of public service



Sheinbaum supported Alicia Bárcena, Minister of Environment and Natural Resources (SEMARNAT), following criticism over the use of the National Museum of Art (MUNAL) for the wedding of a former Ministry of Foreign Relations (SRE) official during Bárcena’s tenure as foreign minister. Sheinbaum described Bárcena as an “exemplary Mexican” for her trajectory in the defense of natural resources and her work as director of the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), where she promoted the fight against inequality and poverty. In addition, the President expressed her pride in having Bárcena on her team and considered the criticisms to be unfair.

Democracy and political dialogue in Mexico



Sheinbaum acknowledged the differences among parties and political figures representing different overall political projects, but stressed the importance of agreement on key issues, such as the defense of the trade treaty between Mexico, the United States and Canada (USMCA) and security.

She mentioned the meeting between Minister of the Interior Rosa Icela Rodríguez and legislators from different parties, where even members of the PAN displayed a willingness to collaborate with the federal government.

Appointment of Rutilio Escandón as consul in Miami.



Sheinbaum announced that Rutilio Escandón, former governor of Chiapas, will be the new Mexican consul in Miami, Florida. She highlighted his experience and pointed out that Escandón is qualified to deal with special situations and support Mexican nationals in that region.