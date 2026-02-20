THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA — MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE — FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 20, 2026

SUMMARY

Guanajuato: Firm Results in Security and Addressing Root Causes

The National Security Strategy shows clear results in Guanajuato. Intentional homicides decreased 65% from January 2025 to January 2026, and the daily average number of victims fell 62%, the lowest for any January since 2018.

These advances are sustained by addressing root causes. Programs have provided over 503,000 services to the population along with the voluntary weapons exchange.

Infrastructure Transforming Guanajuato

The railway project has added 47 new passenger trains with a capacity for up to 70,000 passengers daily on the Mexico City–Querétaro–Irapuato and Saltillo–Nuevo Laredo lines.

The Querétaro–Irapuato line consolidates modern, accessible, strategic public transportation to integrate the different regions. On highways, the mega pothole repair project covers 380 km, while in education, the León Technological High School opens today.

Economic Integration Strengthening Mexico

President Claudia Sheinbaum emphasized that the economic relationship with the United States remains strong due to productive integration between the two countries. Even with tariffs on sectors such as steel, aluminum, and vehicles, trade continues to be robust. She noted that Mexico is exporting more to the United States and that the current trade agreement provides certainty, boosts growth, and generates jobs in the region.

Support for Corn with a view to Food Sovereignty

The Mexican government announced simplified operating rules for corn price support so that medium-sized producers can access the product more easily with a long-term outlook.

Starting Monday, the Ministry of Agriculture will be in the Bajío, Chihuahua, and Sinaloa regions, while specific support policies for small producers are also advancing.