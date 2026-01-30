THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – FRIDAY, JANUARY 30, 2026

SUMMARY

Baja California Reduces Violence with Results

Governor Marina del Pilar reported that intentional homicides in Baja California decreased more than 40% in November 2025. In addition, high-impact crimes have posted an accumulated reduction of close to 46%.

Cuba and National Dignity

President Claudia Sheinbaum stated Mexico’s position regarding U.S. tariffs on countries exporting oil to Cuba: support for sovereignty and self-determination, and warning of a possible humanitarian crisis. She clarified that Mexico sends less than 1% of its oil production as humanitarian aid for transportation and electric power generation.

Memory, Context, and Contrast

Sheinbaum noted that the goal is to avoid a humanitarian crisis, so Mexico will send an official statement to the U.S. government and instructed Minister of Foreign Relations Juan Ramón de la Fuente to communicate with the State Department, while also exploring alternative support options for the Cuban people.

The President recalled that in 2013, then president Enrique Peña Nieto and PRI leader forgave Cuba’s oil debt and she reiterated that today Mexico sends less than 1% of its oil production to Havana.

Migration with a Humanitarian Focus

Migration to the United States has decreased significantly, and a humanitarian policy has been developed from the southern to the northern border. Sheinbaum sent a message to Mexican migrants, emphasizing that they are heroes of the homeland, who not only contribute to their families in Mexico but also make California what it is today.

End to Tax Privileges

It was reported that Grupo Salinas made an initial payment of slightly over 10 million pesos (US$580,000) to the Tax Administration System (SAT), as part of a fiscal debt amounting to 32 billion pesos (US$1.85 billion), to be paid off over 18 months. This is the highest amount settled in a case of this nature. President Sheinbaum recalled that during López Obrador’s administration, constitutional prohibition of tax forgiveness was enacted, enabling the collection of record high back tax debts.

An Economy That Delivers

Mexico’s economic performance in 2025 was better than analysts predicted. Confidence is reflected in the strength of the peso against the dollar, at an exchange rate of 17.3 pesos. The President reminded her adversaries that the country’s reality outweighs any argument seeking to minimize these achievements.

Interoceanic Train: Investigation Underway

It was reported that the conductors of the Interoceanic Train that derailed did not have valid licenses as machinists; the incident was described as an administrative issue, not a direct cause of the accident. The President emphasized that it is up to the Federal Attorney General’s Office (FGR) to conduct expert analyses to clarify the causes of the accident and assign responsibilities; the report that was delivered is preliminary, and investigations continue.