THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – FRIDAY, JANUARY 9, 2026

SUMMARY

Guerrero: Violence down and security advancing

The state of Guerrero is experiencing a sustained decline in violence. Intentional homicides fell 24% between 2024 and 2025 —with the lowest numbers since 2009— and the cumulative decrease reaches 65%. High-impact crimes dropped 18%. These results are due to a coordinated security strategy, with unified command, patrols, and joint operations. Between October 2024 and December 2025, some 1,788 suspects were arrested, 815 weapons were secured, more than 34 tons of drugs were seized, and six drug labs were dismantled.

Dialogue with Brazil: Sovereignty, integration, and women’s rights

President Claudia Sheinbaum held a call with her Brazilian counterpart Lula, in which they discussed the defense of Latin American sovereignty and advances in bilateral relations. Lula invited the President to Brazil in May —an invitation she will consider— and both exchanged experiences on women’s rights policies.

Relationship with the United States: Cooperation yes, subordination no

Sheinbaum reported that she instructed Minister of Foreign Relations Juan Ramón de la Fuente to contact U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and, if necessary, request a direct conversation with President Trump, following his statements concerning a possible ground military intervention against Mexican cartels. The President emphasized that the bilateral relationship will be maintained within the framework of dialogue, security cooperation, information exchange, and respect for Mexico’s sovereignty.

Minimum wage: From neoliberal abandonment to regional leadership

The President highlighted that during the neoliberal period, Mexico had the lowest minimum wage in the hemisphere, even below that of Haiti. Today, thanks to the labor policy of the Fourth Transformation, Mexico ranks third in minimum wage in Latin America, behind only Uruguay and Chile, showing a historic recovery in workers’ income.

Maritime monitoring with sovereignty and international coordination

Sheinbaum reported that there is an agreement with the U.S. Coast Guard and Northern Command for the Ministry of the Navy to have absolute control in national territorial waters. Coordination is activated only in case of an approach by suspicious vessels. Thanks to permanent monitoring, 1.6 tons of cocaine have been seized at high sea. The President was clear: the only desirable scenario is cooperation with respect for sovereignties.

García Luna case: Orders now being executed

Regarding the recent arrests linked to former Minister of Public Security Genaro García Luna during the Calderon administration, the President explained that they correspond to previously issued arrest warrants that had not been executed. She noted that, with Ernestina Godoy’s arrival at the Federal Attorney General’s Office, case files are being reviewed and pending judicial orders are being effectively applied.

Immediate response to the earthquake: Support and resources guaranteed

The Government indicated that it has sufficient resources available to address the damages caused by the 6.5 magnitude earthquake registered last Friday. The earthquake had its epicenter in Guerrero and was felt in at least eight states, including Mexico City. The President emphasized that the priority is attention to the population and ensuring the State’s timely response.