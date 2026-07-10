THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA — MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE — FRIDAY, JULY 10, 2026

SUMMARY

Culture That Protects Our Roots

The Ministry of Culture presented “Taller Original,” a program that protects the rights of artisanal communities. In its first phase, 21 pieces were created that will be sold through the National Front for andicraft Promotion (Fonart) with fair compensation and royalties.

In addition, since the start of the Fourth Transformation, 17,878 cultural assets have been recovered, including 3,716 under the current administration—10 times more than during Peña Nieto government and equivalent to 68% of what was recuperated during Calderón’s presidency.

The Pato Merlín Family Now Has a Home of Their Own

One of the most moving moments of the morning press conference was the phone call between President Claudia Sheinbaum and Karla Gómez, the owner of Pato Merlín, the World Cup mascot, who announced that her family now has a home of their own. Thanks to coordination between the federal and Mexico City governments, they received an apartment through the National Housing Institute (INVI), reaffirming that the Transformation turns rights into well-being for families.

Cooperation, yes; subordination, no

The President reiterated that no foreign agency may conduct operations in Mexico and explained that there is a registry of officials of U.S. agencies authorized to carry out activities in the country, always in accordance with the Constitution and the National Security Law.

Sheinbaum recalled that during Felipe Calderón’s administration, incidents such as “Fast and Furious”, that enabled U.S. weapons to pour into Mexico, occurred, which violated national sovereignty.

Security Under the Rule of Law

Sheinbaum affirmed that a case such as that of Genaro García Luna, former Minister of Security with links to drug cartels, will not be repeated during her administration, because today there is a legal framework and a strategy based on addressing root causes, intelligence, and the rule of law. The President noted that more than 50,000 suspects linked to organized crime have been arrested and that homicides continue to trend downward. Furthermore, she reiterated that security is not politicized and that her administration works in coordination with all 32 state governments, regardless of party affiliation.

The El Mayo Case: Mexico Demands Respect for Its Sovereignty

Sheinbaum reiterated that Mexico’s stance on the El Mayo case is in defense of national sovereignty, not of any individual linked to organized crime, and she reiterated that all those responsible must be arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the law.

The President also reported that the Security Cabinet will release details regarding the transfer of the pilot involved in the case and noted that, if the United States continues to withhold information, she does not rule out a call with President Donald Trump. She also emphasized that “cooperation yields better results.”

Mexico Maintains Its Solidarity with Venezuela

The President reported that the first phase of rescue efforts in Venezuela following the twin earthquakes has concluded. Sheinbaum announced that two Mexican vessels are still en route with food and emergency generators to produce electricity, and that this Friday she will welcome the brigade of Mexican rescue workers and canine teams. She reaffirmed that “Mexico will always stand in solidarity with all the peoples of the world.”

Texcoco: A Decision in Favor of the Environment

Sheinbaum reaffirmed that canceling the airport in Texcoco prevented serious environmental damage and a high cost to the country. She explained that the area suffers from land subsidence and flooding, and that the project would have affected the ecosystem and the arrival of migratory birds. The President stressed that, thanks to ecological restoration, around 500 species have returned, establishing the area as a site of environmental recovery.

The World Cup Yielded Positive Results for Mexico

The Mexican government emphasized that the 2026 World Cup had a positive impact on Mexico, with a significant influx of tourists and a spirit of camaraderie at the three host cities. It announced that official figures on the tournament’s impact on tourism, culture, and the economy will be released soon.

Mexico Will Review Regulations on Digital Platforms and Artificial Intelligence

The President announced that legislation regarding the use of digital platforms and artificial intelligence tools will be reviewed.

She explained that one of the main issues will be the protection of children and adolescents, as excessive screen time can lead to addiction. The debate will cover both the responsibility of platforms and the challenges associated with the development and use of AI.