THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – FRIDAY, JULY 4, 2025

Recovering pharmaceutical sovereignty

Alex Svarch, General Director of IMSS Bienestar, explained that Mexico has various interconnected industries aimed at producing medicines, within a sector valued at over US$3.3 billion dollars.

He noted that in 2008, Mexico lost pharmaceutical sovereignty capacity due to the elimination of the requirement that production plants be located within the country, which caused a significant problem in responding to healthcare needs.

President Claudia Sheinbaum stated the goal is to recover the national pharmaceutical industry. With this in mind, a decree was issued so that the next bidding for pharmaceuticals purchases for the National Health System will consider the existence of national production plants as a central factor to be considered. One of the main goals is to increase the production of generic medicines in Mexico.

Mexico Sings for Peace

Minister of Culture Claudia Curiel reported that the «Mexico Sings for Peace and Against Addictions» contest received 15,115 applicant registrations. Of these, 356 young people advanced to the second stage, and the grand finale will be held on October 5.

Public finances

President Sheinbaum reported that as of June 30, 2025, Federal Government revenues reached almost 3.22 trillion pesos (US$1790 billion), a 10.3% increase compared to the same period in 2024. She clarified that no court has ruled that Grupo Salinas should not pay 74 billion pesos (US$3.97 billion) in back taxes; rather, the litigation has dragged on in the courts, with one specific case in the dispute lasting 16 years.

Judicial Reform and the fight against corruption

The President affirmed that the Mexican people want a true rule of law and justice, and not to continue living with the current injustices and corrupt practices. She noted that the opposition parties are concerned about losing their previously held privileges and are therefore challenging the judicial election and its results.

Community radio and legislative clarifications

Sheinbaum noted that the new Telecommunications and Broadcasting Law will make it easier to establish community radio stations and allow local commercialization policies to support their sustainability. She reiterated that it is not true that the Telecommunications Law and the Intelligence and Investigation Law are legislation designed to facilitate spying.

Migration, cooperation, and human rights

Sheinbaum expressed her disagreement with U.S. President Donald Trump’s new budget outlays to build more prisons for migrants. She emphasized that migration should be addressed through cooperation and development, not discriminatory measures that harm the U.S. economy. The President highlighted the current low migration flows —only 220 such border crossings were reported on July 3— and noted that immigrants contribute positively to the U.S. economy. A diplomatic note was sent requesting immediate repatriation of detained Mexican nationals.

Progress toward electoral reform

The President reported that an internal government working group is being formed to develop an electoral reform proposal, focusing on:

• Decreasing public funding for political parties

• Reducing the costs of organizing elections

• Changing the mechanism for proportional representation by eliminating the existing proportional representation schema

Criticism of possible U.S. agreement with Ovidio Guzmán and rejection of subordination

President Sheinbaum questioned the secrecy surrounding a possible agreement between drug kingpin Ovidio Guzmán and the U.S. government, noting his extradition from Mexico requires coordination with the Federal Attorney General’s Office. She criticized Washington’s stance of not negotiating with terrorists, suggesting that such an agreement would contradict this. Sheinbaum reiterated that Mexico opposes interference or subordination in its internal affairs, as occurred in Sinaloa.

Denial concerning César Duarte candidacy

Sheinbaum denied that Morena is seeking to run former Chihuahua PRI governor César Duarte as a party candidate.

Protection of minors: marriage and maternity

The President recalled that the minimum marriage age is 18, which aims to protect girls and adolescents, especially minors who give birth. Authorities are notified to investigate such cases.