THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA — MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE — FRIDAY, JUNE 19, 2026

SUMMARY

The National Team Unites the People and Brings Pride to Mexico

President Claudia Sheinbaum congratulated the Mexican National Team for the joy it has brought to the country. She emphasized that the World Cup is showing that “what is occurring today in Mexico sends a message to the world. Come experience Mexico—come see who we Mexicans are.”

Sheinbaum also welcomed the atmosphere of togetherness and unity. “How wonderful it is to celebrate as a community,” she said, and sent a message to the players: “Keep believing in Mexico; you represent an extraordinary people.”

Tourism for the People and Shared Prosperity

The Mexican government is promoting “La Gran Escapada” program to strengthen domestic tourism and extend its benefits to more communities.

Furthermore, in the context of the 2026 World Cup, Mexico is establishing itself as a tourism powerhouse, with hotel occupancy rates of up to 95% and an estimated economic impact of 1.80 billion pesos (US$104.71 million).

Spain and Mexico: Dialogue Based on Respect and Historical Memory

In relation to the visit by King Felipe of Spain, the President confirmed that she “will discuss with him what it means for Mexico (for Spain) to acknowledge the abuses perpetrated during the colonial conquest.”

Sheinbaum noted that the bilateral relationship between Mexico and Spain has remained strong. “The debate surrounding Indigenous peoples did not hinder the relationship between Mexico and Spain. The relationship has always existed,” she explained.

Shared Prosperity: Workers First

Sheinbaum highlighted that one of the main tools for distributing wealth has been the increase in the minimum wage, which has risen 154% since President López Obrador took office, rising from around 2,800 pesos (US$162) in 2018 to nearly 9,000 pesos (US$523) today.

“When wages rise, wealth is distributed,” the President stated, noting that the Transformation also promotes well-being through access to rights such as healthcare, education, housing, and social programs.

ABC Daycare Center: Justice and Judicial Reform

Following the Court’s ruling on the absence of a statute of limitations for crimes related to the ABC Daycare case, the President commented that “it’s good that the Court is taking the victims’ statements into account.”

Sheinbaum noted that the ruling reflects a new outlook that has emerged following the popular election of justices. “I don’t think the previous Court would have ruled the way the Court did yesterday,” she said.

USMCA: Treaty Review Moves Forward

Sheinbaum reported that the second round of work on the USMCA review yielded positive results.

The President explained that the treaty review process will formally begin on July 1 and that the next round of negotiations will take place on July 20 in Mexico City, noting that details will be released next week by the Mexican government.