THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – FRIDAY, JUNE 27, 2025

English SectionTHE PEOPLE'S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – FRIDAY, JUNE 27, 2025 27 de junio, 202527 de junio, 2025 | Redaccion RGN Ingles SUMMARY Preventive Intervention in Three Financial InstitutionsMinister of Finance Edgar Amador announced that following actions taken by the U.S. Department of the Treasury against three Mexican financial institutions, an assessment was made of their situation after the close of the financial markets on June 25. It was confirmed that these financial institutions faced problems with their lines of credit, prompting a temporary intervention in their management. The goal is to prevent disruptions in the banking system and proactively protect customers' savings. The Mexican banking system has not experienced any interruptions; it continues to operate normally and remains one of the most stable internationally. Reopening of Bicentennial ParkBicentennial Park, which was privatized in 2018 under Enrique Peña Nieto's administration in unfavorable terms, has been recovered by the Federal Government following a tragedy at a music festival. The move is aimed at ensuring safety and equitable access. Minister of Culture Claudia Curiel announced that the park will reopen on July 1 with both free and private events, prioritizing social and environmental responsibility. «Mexico Sings for Peace and Against Addictions» ContestUpdates were shared on the Mexico Sings for Peace and Against Addictions contest. The call for entries closed on May 30, with over 15,000 youth from Mexico and the United States participating. On July 4, the 365 contestants moving to the next round will be announced. Report on Grupo Salinas' Tax DebtFederal Fiscal Attorney Grisel Galeano presented a report on the tax debts of a major business group harming the Mexican people. The group is involved in 32 legal proceedings involving over 74 billion pesos (US$3.92 billion) and has gone 16 years without paying taxes. It was reiterated that Grupo Salinas must pay its taxes in accordance with the law, like all taxpayers. President Sheinbaum said that the group's opposition to judicial reform is linked to its 74-billion-peso debt and alleged its ties to several Supreme Court justices, which has led to delays or favorable rulings. TV Azteca, Government Advertising, and TaxesPresident Sheinbaum explained that TV Azteca does not receive public advertising because of its outstanding tax debts. She asked "how can the government pay someone who owes taxes to the treasury?" Sheimbaum emphasized: "It's not a question of giving a line, only the truth is being told." She clarified that the judicial reform aims to establish a new rule of law in Mexico. "It's not a question of doing what the president wants, but that justice be done." Ineligible Candidacies in Judicial ElectionSheinbaum reported that the National Electoral Institute (INE) declared 46 winning candidates in the judicial election to be ineligible to hold office. She clarified this was exclusively INE's decision and that only 0.3% of candidacies were flagged. She stressed that both the INE and the Electoral Tribunal should have conducted this review before the election. Unrestricted Support for the Migrant CommunityThe President recalled former U.S. President Donald Trump's words during the trade agreement signing, where he acknowledged the hard work of Mexicans living in the United States. Sheinbaum reiterated that "if our migrant brothers request support, they will receive it without skimping on resources." New Intelligence Law Is Not Espionage or CensorshipThe Mexican Government denied charges of censorship and persecution related to the new Law on Intelligence and Investigation. It clarified that the law aims to speed up the search for missing and disappeared persons and the prosecution of high-impact crimes through a legal and unified information system. Phone tapping will still require judicial approval. The government emphasized that this is not about spying on people, but about reducing crime. Diversity and Freedom as Government PrinciplesOn Diversity Day, the President emphasized that the date represents freedom. She said no one should be judged, but instead recognized, included, and supported through government action toward building a truly diverse society.