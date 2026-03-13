THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA — MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE — FRIDAY, MACH 13, 2026

SUMMARY

Democratic Conviction Behind the Electoral Reform

President Claudia Sheinbaum explained that she sent the Electoral Reform bill to Congress even though she knew its approval would be difficult, because it was a campaign promise and keeping one’s word is also a way of doing politics.

Sheinbaum noted that she could have negotiated certain points with the opposition parties to secure the necessary votes, but decided not to do so out of conviction. She emphasized that today we are experiencing a new way of doing politics in which legislators have the freedom to vote, and affirmed that it will be the citizens who judge their actions.

Security with Results: 4T Strategy Reduces Crime

Sheinbaum explained that the strategy of addressing the root causes of violence, governing with honesty, and ending privileges is yielding results. As an example, Colima reported reductions in high-impact crimes during 2025, with 26% fewer intentional homicides, 50% fewer femicides, 60% fewer kidnappings, and 21% fewer extortions.

In addition, it was reported that from October 1, 2024, to March 10, 2026, a total of 2,790 suspects were arrested for high-impact crimes in the state, as a result of coordinated operations to strengthen peace and security.

Wellbeing and Public Work Projects Transform Colima

Governor Indira Vizcaíno reported that poverty in Colima has been reduced by nearly half in recent years, as a result of wellbeing programs and policies that have improved the population’s living conditions.

In addition, the federal government announced infrastructure projects in the state, such as the MegaBachetón program, to fill in potholes, the construction of bridges, highways, and rural roads, along with an investment of more than 2.69 billion pesos (US$150 million) in hydraulic infrastructure.

International Confidence: Foreign Investment Remains Strong in Mexico

Sheinbaum reported that foreign investment continues to grow in the country, noting that international companies remain interested in investing in Mexico. She said that “investment in the country is going well,” highlighting the confidence in the Mexican economy.

Mexico promotes peace and international dialogue

The President announced a joint statement with Brazil and Colombia to push for a ceasefire in the Middle East, promoting a Latin American position in favor of peace.

Sheinbaum also welcomed the progress in the dialogue between the United States and Cuba to resolve their differences. She reiterated that Mexico will continue to send humanitarian aid to the island and emphasized that the country will always promote peace, diplomatic dialogue, and an end to the unjust blockade against Cuba.