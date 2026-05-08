THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA — MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE — FRIDAY, MAY 8, 2026

SUMMARY

Migration with Dignity: Mexicans Contribute US$2.3 Trillion to U.S. GDP

President Claudia Sheinbaum defended the role of Mexican migrants in the United States and debunked the right-wing’s anti-immigrant rhetoric. Mexicans account for more than half of the entire Latino economy in that country.

Sheinbaum noted that 38 million people of Mexican origin live in the U.S. and 9 out of 10 have citizenship or legal residency, refuting the myth that they are all undocumented. “It is the best symbol of friendship in the relationship between Mexico and the United States,” she stated.

Bilateral relations based on respect and sovereignty

The President rejected claims that Mexican consulates in the United States are politically intervening in that county. Sheinbaum clarified that their role is to protect the rights of Mexican nationals, support Mexican families, and assist them with administrative paperwork procedures and in situations of vulnerability.

She reiterated that there is coordination with the U.S. government, but “we are equal nations.” Sheinbaum also welcomed Washington’s acknowledging its problems with drug use and illegal arms trafficking.

A Strong Economy and Well-being Through Stability

Sheinbaum pointed to positive economic indicators that reflect the strength of the model driven by the Fourth Transformation (4T). She reported that by the end of April, a total of 23,923 new jobs were registered with the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), bringing the total number of registered workers to over 22.7 million.

In addition, Mexico registered a new all-time record for remittances at over US$5.39 billion, while inflation remains under control at 4.45%, consolidating economic stability with social well-being.

Education and the 2026 World Cup: SEP Analyzes School Calendar Adjustments

The President explained that the possible modification to the 2025-2026 school calendar has not been finalized and remains under review by the Ministry of Public Education (SEP) and state authorities. The measure is being considered due to the logistical impact of hosting the 2026 World Cup in Mexico.

Culture for the People: Free Concerts and Universal Access

The Mexican government will continue to organize and promote free concerts and cultural activities throughout the country. The Ministry of Culture is working to bring musical and cultural performances not only to Mexico City but also to various states across the country.