THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 14, 2025

SUMMARY

Gomez Promotes Record Road Repaving in the Eastern Part of the State of Mexico with a 500 million peso (US$27.25 million) investment

State of Mexico Governor Delfina Gómez delivered the first repaving machinery in Ixtapaluca as part of a state plan involving 10 such machines with a 500 million peso (US$27.25 million) investment, which will allow for the rehabilitation of up to 315 km of roads. 150 workers were trained to operate the machinery.

The next delivery will be on December 10 in several municipalities in the eastern part of the State of Mexico, with the support of Minister of Infrastructure, Communications, and Transportation Jesús Esteva.

First National Bean Fair Aims to Reactivate Consumption and Support Producers

As part of National Bean Day, the National Bean Fair was announced for November 14-15 at the Monument to the Revolution in Mexico City. The aim of the activity is to promote bean consumption and nutritional value. The Food for Well-Being program will reinforce production with two new bean grading machines in Zacatecas. The fair will offer samples and activities to boost bean commercialization.

Mexico Grows in Tourism and Tulum Strengthens its Sustainable Model

From January to September 2025, Mexico posted strong growth in tourism, with 71 million international visitors and almost US$25.78 billion in revenue.

In this context, Tulum is consolidating the #TulumRenace project, focusing on urban planning, sustainability, and new public access points to its beaches. Governor Mara Lezama invited people to visit the destination and noted that free access to beaches is a right guaranteed by the «Fourth Transformation». She also announced an ample agenda of events for 2025 with national and international artists.

Supreme Court Upholds Rulings; Grupo Salinas Must Pay in Accordance with the Law

President Claudia Sheinbaum explained that the Supreme Court dismissed seven appeals by Grupo Salinas Group involving unpaid back taxes from 2008 to 2012, as previously confirmed by the Tax Administration Service (SAT) and federal courts. The decision upholds the rulings and requires the corporation to pay.

The President clarified that there was no authoritarianism involved in the rulings. Everything was decided in accordance with the law, which even offers benefits to those who comply with their fiscal obligations. To put the amount in perspective, Sheinbaum noted that 30 billion pesos (US$1.64 billion) is equivalent to the entire Well-Being budget in Michoacán and 10 times the amount allocated to rural roads in 2025.

November 15 March: Freedom to Protest, but Mobilization Driven by the Opposition

The President reaffirmed that Mexico guarantees freedom of assembly and called on the November 15 march to be peaceful. She indicated that the «Infodemia» investigation reveals that the call for the march was primarily driven by the PRI and PAN under the guise of «Generation Z.»

Sheinbaum reiterated that her government listens to young people and highlighted support programs such as the universal high school scholarship/stipend, the Youth Building the Future program, new high schools and universities, evening and modular high school programs, and the Unstoppable Mexico program.

Mexico and US Cooperate Without Subordination

Following statements by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who ruled out any US incursion into Mexico, Sheinbaum said that this confirms the bilateral understanding on security matters. She affirmed that cooperation with the United States is historical and coordinated, but always based on the principle of full sovereignty, with collaboration without interference and respect for Medxico’s territorial integrity.

Colosio Case: Prosecutor’s Office Investigates Alleged Second Shooter

Sheinbaum clarified that the investigation into a possible second shooter in the assassination of former PRI presidential candidate Luis Donaldo Colosio is in the hands of the Federal Attorney General’s Office (FGR). She confirmed that there is an arrest warrant for the alleged sniper and stated that the FGR itself will report on the progress and handling of the case, as it is the competent authority.

Sheinbaum: Calderón Era Marked the Rise of Violence and Corruption

The President explained that during Felipe Calderón’s term in office, with Genaro García Luna as Minister of Security, kidnappings and intentional homicides skyrocketed. Sheinbaum affirmed it was «one of the worst times for Mexico,» initiated —she said—with an illegitimate electoral victory and followed by a failed «war on drugs» strategy, marked by corruption, links to criminal groups, and a dramatic increase in violence in the country.