THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 29, 2024

English SectionTHE PEOPLE'S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 29, 2024 29 de noviembre, 202429 de noviembre, 2024 | Redaccion RGN Ingles Jóvenes Construyendo el Futuro program to continue in 2025, prioritizing vulnerable municipalitiesMinister of Labor and Social Welfare Marath Bolaños announced that the Jóvenes Construyendo el Futuro (Youth Building the Future) program will continue in 2025, benefiting an additional 90,000 young people. The program's priority will be municipalities with the highest incidence of crime and poverty. The next registration will be opened on December 1 through the website: https:// www. jovenesconstruyendoelfuturo.stps.gob. mx/.To date, the program has benefited over 2.97 million young people. It was reported that 7 out of 10 beneficiaries have found employment or a productive occupation. The president stressed that the program is part of a policy called "moral economy and Mexican humanism", which has enabled millions of Mexicans to escape poverty and has strengthened the economy. Sheinbaum defends the strengthening of the State and public companiesClaudia Sheinbaum affirmed that autonomous government agencies, such as the Federal Commission on Economic Competition (COFECE), were created to limit the growth of state-owned companies. She said that government tasks will continue to be transparent, but without corruption or privileges, while PEMEX and the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) will recover their role as motors of the national economy. She emphasized that the State is returning to its original vision and that public companies should not be considered monopolies. Mexico's exports reach record growth of 11.2% in October 2024The President reported that Mexico's exports grew by 11.2% in October 2024, reaching a historic high. Sheinbaum announces decree for the Rosario Castellanos National UniversityPresident Claudia Sheinbaum emphasized that education must be free, in accordance with constitutional Article 3, and stressed the importance of monitoring spending in autonomous universities, where there has been a significant growth of bureaucracy. She proposed applying "Republican Austerity" so that funds are focused on education, research, and spreading culture. The President also announced that the new universities will be totally free and that next Monday the decree that will grant national status to the Rosario Castellanos University will be signed.Lie detector – It is not true that the elimination of the National Institute of Transparency (INAI) will do away with transparency and put personal data in the hands of organized crime. – It is not true that the elimination of the COFECE will fail to guarantee the free market. – It is not true that the elimination of the National Hydrocarbons Commission (CNH) and the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) will affect the regulation of the energy sector. – It is not true that the elimination of the Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) will impact competition in the sector. – It is not true that the elimination of the National Council for the Evaluation of Social Development Policy (CONEVAL) puts the rigorous evaluation of such policies at risk. – It is not true that the elimination of the National Commission for the Improvement of Education will limit the evaluation of education policy. Sheinbaum receives the "Gloves of Peace" and announces world boxing lessons for 2025.Mauricio Sulaimán, president of the World Boxing Council and boxer Saúl Álvarez, known as "Canelo", presented the President with the Gloves of Peace. Sheinbaum announced that on April 6, 2025, the largest boxing lessons in the world will be held, which will be held in public squares throughout the country.