THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – FRIDAY, OCTOBER 17, 2025

SUMMARY

Progress in reconnecting isolated communities following heavy rains and flooding, with numbers reduced from 288 to 127

The Ministry of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation reported that between October 14 and 17, the number of communities isolated as a result of the torrential rainfall and flooding declined from 288 to 127, with 161 communities now connected to the outside world.

In addition, the SICT announced that an app is now operational, allowing for real-time reporting of damage assessments and appraisals with photographic and georeferenced evidence, which will facilitate the verification and reconstruction phase.

More than 12,000 national defense and navy personnel attending to affected areas

The Ministry of National Defense (Sedena) has deployed 8,389 personnel to implement Plan DN-III-E in its aid and recovery phases. They have evacuated 346 residents, conducted 158 air operations, delivered 121,000 food packages, and established three air bridges for 84 isolated communities.

The Ministry of the Navy (Semar) is participating in relief efforts with 4,519 personnel, supported by 116 vehicles, 8 planes, 20 helicopters, 5 ships, 19 boats, 10 drones, and 42 pieces of heavy machinery.

CFE restores 95% of electric power in affected areas

The Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) reported that electric power has been restored in 95.4% of cases in the five affected states. Querétaro is at 100%; Veracruz, 98%; San Luis Potosí, 93%; Hidalgo and Puebla, 90%.

Governors report progress in attending to communities affected by rains and flooding

State governments reported progress in emergency response.

San Luis Potosí (Governor Ricardo Gallardo): No isolated communities, more than 50,000 food packages delivered, 1,561 medical consultations and assistance, and 9 roads under repair.

Querétaro (Governor Mauricio Kuri): 8 municipalities affected, 1 person dead, 32 schools damaged.

Puebla (Governor Alejandro Armenta): 13 isolated communities, 18 dead, 5 missing, clean-up tasks, and reconnecting electric power with 122 machines.

Hidalgo (Governor Julio Menchaca): 20 isolated municipalities, 29 missing persons; Pachuca airport operates as a distribution center.

Veracruz (Governor Rocío Nahle): 46 isolated communities, 50 shelters with 4,768 people being temporarily housed, 9,788 relief workers, 601 machines, and distribution of water and food in the Huasteca region.

General law against extortion to be sent to Congress

Presidential legal advisor Ernestina Godoy announced that, following the reform of Constitutional article 73, a general law to prevent and punish extortion will be presented.

The law will establish a single criminal offense, coordination between governments, and special rules in prisons, with penalties from 6 to 15 years of imprisonment. The crime will be prosecuted ex officio, and reports of extortion can be made via by dialing 089.

Soft drink companies to reduce sugar by 30% following agreement with government

Deputy Minister of Health Eduardo Clark reported that following the increase in the IEPS excise tax, soft drink companies will reduce sugar by 30% within a year. The IEPS will be maintained at 3.08 pesos (US$0.17) per liter, and companies will no longer field advertising aimed at minors.

“The goal is not to collect money, but to reduce consumption,” Sheinbaum explained.

Mexico rises to 9th place in GDP; “the new model has worked,” Sheinbaum declares

The President welcomed the news that Mexico has gone from tenth to ninth place worldwide in GDP according to the IMF and expressed surprise at the progress despite tariff challenges.

Sheinbaum explained that Plan Mexico promotes greater national production and investment, explaining that “the change in economic model has done a lot of good; people are happy and it has worked.”