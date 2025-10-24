THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – FRIDAY, OCTOBER 24, 2025

SUMMARY

Response to Rainfall and Flooding Emergency

Recovery is progressing in affected areas. Of the 288 isolated communities, 202 are now connected to the outside world, and 99.79% of electric power has been restored. In addition, 1,206 schools have been or are in the process of being repaired and 360 roads have been reopened (216 in Hidalgo, 43 in Puebla, and 45 in Veracruz).

Assistance Provided:

Direct financial aid to 36,358 households

342,672 food packages

333,811 vaccines

More than 53,000 public servants from the ministries of National Defense (Sedena), the Navy, Well-Being (Bienestar), and Health as well as the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) and the National Water Commission (Conagua) continue working in the field.

Armed Forces Supporting Emergency Disaster Relief Efforts

Sedena has evacuated 431 flood victims, conducted 844 air operations, and removed debris from 5,062 homes. Assistance and aid based on the Bienestar censuses has begun, with Hidalgo continuing as a priority focus.

The Navy has carried out 438 air operations, delivered 31,456 food packages, assisted 13,744 flood victims, and provided 19,514 medical consultations and assistance. In Veracruz, cleanup progresses, with Poza Rica at the 83% mark, Álamo at 80%, El Higo at 75%, and Tempoal at 93%.

Bienestar Support

The Ministry of Well-Being serves 119 affected municipalities. 92,024 homes have been registered in its census of the affected population — more than half in Veracruz — and 36,358 households have received direct financial assistance of 20,000 pesos (US$1,087), along with vouchers for food and household items. The Servants of the Nation social workers even move on foot through the communities to ensure that aid reaches all families.

Regarding the former FONDEN

Anti-Corruption and Good Govement Minister Raquel Buenrostro recalled that the Natural Disaster Fund (FONDEN) was created in 1996 and became a trust in 1999, but was marked by secrecy and bureaucracy. Between 2000 and 2009, paperwork procedures could take up to 120 days, and funds were dispersed discretionally. In 2010 the rules changed, but mismanagement persisted, such as in the cases of Tabasco, Veracruz, and the 2017 earthquakes.

Under the current government, disaster response is direct, transparent, and immediate, without intermediaries or corruption.

Culture, Well-being, and Development

President Claudia Sheinbaum clarified that the government does not fund Formula 1, only provides logistical support, since the event produces economic benefits for Mexico City.

She called those who criticize the Bienestar Pension/Subsidy but still receive it hypocrites, referring to former PAN senator and aspiring opposition leader Gustavo Madero.

Diary of a Historic Transition

The book “Diary of a Historic Transition” by President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo is now available in bookstores.