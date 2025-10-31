THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – FRIDAY, OCTOBER 31, 2025

SUMMARY

Unstoppable Mexico: From Palenque to the Zócalo — sports, culture, and roots

Mirna Beatriz, leader of the “Unstoppable Mexico” project, presented the results of “Roots of Water,” the first Unstoppable Mexico race held in Palenque, with more than 3,000 runners and significant tourism spending. She invited the public to the second chapter, “Roots of Play,” to be held on December 7 in Mexico City’s Zócalo square, featuring a 21 km route and a goal of 10,000 participants.

Rarámuri ultramarathon runner Lorena Ramírez also encouraged people to register, with 5, 10, and 21 km distances available.

Mexico and Spain: memory, dignity, and historical recognition

President Claudia Sheinbaum read the prologue to the book of the “Women of Corn” exhibit, which will launched in Madrid. The aim is to highlight the role of Indigenous women. During the event, Spain’s Foreign Minister José Manuel Álvarez emphasized the close ties between the two nations and recalled Mexico’s support for Spanish exiles.

He also acknowledged that injustices were committed against Indigenous peoples during the colonial Conquest —a fact Sheinbaum emphasized as the first time a representative of the Spanish government has admitted it publicly.

Sheinbaum: Returning cargo operations to AICM would endanger its functioning

The President recalled that since 2014, the Mexico City International Airport (AICM) has been technically declared saturated, prompting the search for an alternative terminal and the eventual construction of Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA). She explained that the 2023 decree transferring air cargo operations to AIFA was based on safety considerations.

Sheinbaum warned that reversing the measure could risk a collapse at AICM and said she will seek an agreement with airlines and authorities, despite the position taken by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Fair price for corn and dialogue only for legitimate demands

The Mexican government is allocating 76 billion pesos (US$4.09 billion) in direct support to small and medium corn growers through programs such as Production for Wellbeing, Free Fertilizers, Sowing Life, and Harvesting Sovereignty.

Sheinbaum announced that the government will call on major buyers to guarantee payments above 6,000 pesos (US$323) per ton.

The President affirmed there will be a dialogue with producers who have legitimate demands, but noted that some road blockades have political motives behind them.

Second round of support and start of reconstruction after flooding

In relation to last week’s torrential rains and flooding, Sheinbaum reported that six communities in Veracruz remain cut off and that the government has already provided an initial payment of 20,000 (US$1,077) pesos to 94,000 families.

A second round of financial support, ranging from 20,000 to 70,000 pesos (US$1,077 to US$3,770), will be distributed on November 10, before the start of reconstruction.

Sheinbaum will visit the affected areas this weekend.