THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA — MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE — MONDAY, APRIL 6, 2026

*SUMMARY*

*Public Education: Record Investment and Transformation from in the Field*

With the 4T, a thoroughgoing change in education is being consolidated thanks to the “Our School” program, which in 2026 will allocate 26 billion pesos (US$1.46 billion), with 100% coverage in high school and upper secondary level schools, benefiting 8.5 million students. In total, the 4T governments have allocated almost 341.79 billion pesos (US$19.20 billion) for educational infrastructure from 2018 to 2026, in less time than the investment made during the neoliberal period. The government projects a cumulative total of 350 billion pesos (US$19.96 billion) in such investment by 2030.

*Education as a Right: Guaranteed Access Without Exclusion*

The “My Right to My Place” program guarantees access to preparatory high schools without an admission exam, expanding rights for young people. Registration will be available until April 14, 2026, and requires a Llave MX account, data validation, and selection of educational options in order of preference.

*Digital Economy: Modernization with Inclusion*

The Mexican government is promoting the digitalization of the economy for well-being, with cell phone payments and reduced use of cash, supported by the Banco de México. In coordination with commercial banks and the Tax Administration System (SAT), access to credit for businesses will be expanded. By the end of the year, toll booths and gas stations will operate with electronic payments.

*AIFA: Facts That Defeat Disinformation*

President Claudia Sheinbaum denounced lies and slander being circulated as attacks on the Felipe Angeles International Airport (AIFA), responding to such charges with clear data. The airport handles 164,500 passengers per week. “Lies and slander are being used as a form of communication, hatred taken to the extreme,” Sheinbaum charged, reaffirming that the AIFA is functioning and advancing with results for the people.

*Mexico Defends the Truth Against Biased Report*

The Mexican government rejected the report from the Committee On Enforced Disappearance for not reflecting the current reality or the advances of the 4T. The Committee is a group linked to the UN, but not an official body, that analyzed cases from 2009 to 2017 in only four states and improperly extrapolates them to 2025. The President emphasized that enforced disappearances involves acts by the State for political purposes, which does not match the document, and that the updated information sent by Mexico was not considered.

*Gulf of Mexico: Response with Science and Commitment to the People*

The Mexican government is acting with responsibility and coordinating efforts regarding the oil spill, with cleanup actions led by Pemex, the Ministry of the Environment (Semarnat), the Ministry of the Navy (SEMAR), and specialists, and protected the environment and communities during Holy Week. Sheinbaum will evaluate progress made with an interdisciplinary group and announced a Gulf Observatory committee for permanent monitoring and prevention. Despite the context, tourism remains steady, with occupancy near 80% in Veracruz.