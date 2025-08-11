THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – MONDAY, AUGUST 11, 2025

SUMMARY

Gasoline, Basic Basket, and Remittances: Profeco Report

The head of the Federal Consumer Protection Agency (Profeco), Iván Escalante, reported that the average price of regular gasoline dropped to 23.56 pesos (US$1.26) per liter. Veracruz had the cheapest basic basket of foods and services at 749.51 pesos (US$40.17) and Ciudad Juárez the most expensive at 1,005.98 (US$53.86), a difference of 256.47 pesos (US$13.74). The remittance company Finabien offers the best exchange rate for transfers from the United States to Mexico.

Electoral Reform: Citizen Participation Without Extra Spending

Pablo Gómez presented the decree for the Presidential Commission for Electoral Reform, promoted by President Claudia Sheinbaum, with the goal of launching a broad process of citizen participation to propose changes to the electoral system. The commission, headed by Gómez, will be made up of high-level public officials from various departments and will work through specialized groups to analyze proposals and develop concrete draft legislation.

The President clarified that this commission will not generate additional expenses, as it will be staffed by current personnel. Gómez stressed that the current system does not fully represent the people and favors majority parties with proportional representation seats. Therefore, he called for transforming citizen criticism into solid proposals that strengthen democracy and guarantee more direct representation. He emphasized that this exercise seeks to leave behind practices that have limited the voice of majorities in Congress, building a model suited to the country’s current needs.

Consulate Assists Mexicans Imprisoned in Florida

Sheinbaum reported that the Mexican Consulate in Miami has interviewed 81 Mexicans detained at the Alligator Alcatraz facility in Florida. Legal assistance and support are being provided to those seeking to avoid deportation or who wish to voluntarily return to Mexico.

With no reports of human rights violations, the government reiterated its opposition to such detention centers and is working to facilitate repatriation of Mexican nationals whenever possible.

Investigation Into Murder of Minor in the State of Mexico

The President reported that authorities are investigating why they did not respond to the call for help from the mother of a minor murdered in Los Reyes, La Paz, State of Mexico. Governor Delfina Gómez and Minister of Security and Citizen Protection Omar García Harfuch are in contact with the family to ensure support and prevent similar cases in the future.

Morena Maintains Internal Unity

Sheinbaum explained that, despite differences, Morena remains united and that its opponents “will be disappointed” if they expect divisions, as there is a solid common front.

Proportional Representation and Direct Representation of the People

Pablo Gómez questioned that the Mexican electoral system, originally designed to give minorities a voice, now allows majority parties to also benefit from proportional representation seats. He recalled that in the 1980s their number doubled from 100 to 200 and noted that, in practice, these legislators respond more to party leadership than to the population.

He explained that the goal is to build a model that directly represents the people, starting from criticism and encouraging active participation. He said the current situation demands greater citizen involvement in public decisions and urged turning criticism into proposals that promote substantial changes to the electoral system.

Mexico Reaffirms Sovereignty in Relations with the United States

The President rejected the presence of CIA drones in Mexico and stressed that any collaboration would only occur at the request of the Mexican government, without allowing foreign operations in national territory. She reiterated that defending sovereignty is a fundamental principle of her administration and that no foreign forces or agencies will be allowed to intervene without explicit authorization, ensuring that security decisions are always made from and for Mexico.

Beyond GDP: Well-Being and Reducing Inequality

President Sheinbaum emphasized that Plan Mexico has strengthened the domestic market and reduced poverty and inequality, even without significant GDP growth, which she said should not be the only measure of development. “GDP is not the best indicator. It can grow while inequality increases if wealth is concentrated in a few hands,” she explained

Sheinbaum said that true progress is measured in well-being, equitable access to opportunities, and fair distribution of wealth, and therefore healthcare, education, employment, and quality of life indicators must also be considered.