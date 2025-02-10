THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – MONDAY, FEBRUARY 10, 2025

English SectionTHE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – MONDAY, FEBRUARY 10, 2025 10 de febrero, 202510 de febrero, 2025 | Redaccion RGN Ingles Summary Mexican Air Force Day commemorationPresident Claudia Sheinbaum recalled that February 10 is commemorated as Mexican Air Force Day. As part of the day’s activities, she announced the inauguration of Military Air Base No. 20 at the Felipe Carrillo Puerto International Airport. Who’s Who in Prices (PROFECO)Iván Escalante, head of the Federal Consumer Protection Agency (PROFECO), reported on the current prices of essential products. Regular gasoline is within a range of 22.39 to 27.49 pesos (US$1.08 to US$1.33) per liter, while the average price of tortillas is 23.40 pesos (US$1.13) per kilogram. Housing constructionMinister of Agrarian, Territorial, and Urban Development (SEDATU) Edna Vega announced that there are 322 plots of land available in 25 states, involving a total of 2,260 hectares, where housing construction can begin. The construction of 50,000 homes is expected to create 285,000 direct jobs and 353,000 indirect jobs. Rodrigo Sánchez, head of the National Housing Commission (CONAVI), reported that in the first quarter of 2025, the construction of 52,345 housing units for those not enrolled in government housing agencies will begin. Of these, 10,000 will be earmarked for rental to young people who study and/or work, through the Financiera para el Bienestar government credit bank. Octavio Romero, head of the INFONAVIT housing agency, pointed out that there are 123 properties in 29 states, involving a surface area of 359.7 hectares, where the construction of 61,743 housing units is planned. In addition, it was noted that 2 million home loans have been frozen and that 574,000 mortgage loan holders have received additional benefits, such as reduced interest rates, lower monthly payments or, in some cases, discounts on their balances. Romero called on housing agency beneficiaries not to be fooled by intermediaries or “coyotes” who pose as INFONAVIT employees and offer fraudulent schemes to obtain cash loans. Reforms in housing creditsIt was recalled that, prior to 2018, there were two financing programs for housing construction that were abusive to workers seeking a mortgage loan:From 1987 to 2012 and from 2012 to 2018, credits were practically unpayable, which led to massive evictions of families.With the arrival of President López Obrador in 2018, evictions ceased and these programs were modified to benefit workers enrolled in the housing agencies. Relationship with the United StatesSheinbaum reaffirmed her support for Andrés Manuel López Obrador, highlighting that he was a great president and that they are part of the same movement, so she will not distance herself from his legacy. The President reiterated that Mexico seeks collaboration and coordination with the United States, but without subordination or submission. She also emphasized that:Mexico shares more than 3,000 kilometers of border with the United States and is its main trading partner.Both countries face common as well as different problems, which is why they must work together.Mexico rejects the construction of a border wall between the two countries. Elections in EcuadorThe President expressed her wish that in Ecuador the population will soon be able to shout “President” with an “A” at the end, in reference to progressive presidential hopeful Luisa González and expressed her hope that diplomatic relations between Mexico and Ecuador can be reestablished soon. Navegación de entradas Anterior De vuelta al plástico proclama Trump, firmará orden ejecutiva