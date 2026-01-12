THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – MONDAY, JANUARY 12, 2026

SUMMARY

Mexico–United States: Dialogue, results, and respect

President Claudia Sheinbaum held a 15-minute call with Donald Trump. The conversation was cordial and marked by mutual recognition. They reviewed the results of bilateral security cooperation:

* 50% less fentanyl crossing into the US thanks to seizures in Mexico.

* 43% fewer fentanyl deaths in the United States.

* In Mexico, 40% fewer homicides, more arrests, and greater quantities of drugs being seized.

Trump acknowledged the progress and said more can be done, offering the participation of U.S. troops in security tasks in Mexico. Sheinbaum responded that any US intervention in Mexico is completely ruled out and that work is proceeding and yielding results.

Sovereignty and non-intervention: Mexico’s firm stance

Sheinbaum made it clear that Mexico rejects any US intervention in Venezuela and that its foreign policy is governed by the principles of national self-determination and non-intervention. The issue was addressed with political clarity and without confrontation.

Electoral Reform: Reviewing timelines, not content

The President will meet with the coordinators of Morena’s parliamentary caucuses. The goal is to see when the electoral reform bill will be presented, the approval process, and what legislative calendar will be followed, not the substance of the proposal.

Permanent dialogue with the US government

Sheinbaum spoke with the US Ambassador to Mexico before and after the call with Trump, in a cordial tone and following up on the issues discussed, thus confirming that the bilateral relationship is based on open channels of communication and institutional efforts.

Oil to Cuba: Not discussed in the call

It was clarified that the issue of oil sent to Cuba was not addressed during the conversation, but it could be touched on in future calls. President Sheinbaum made it clear that if Mexico can serve as a bridge for dialogue between Cuba and the US, she would be willing to do so within the framework of the country’s foreign policy.

Principles and firmness in the relationship with the United States

Sheinbaum reaffirmed that the relationship with the US is governed by four pillars: respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, shared and differentiated responsibility, mutual respect and trust, and cooperation without subordination.

Dialogue will always be prioritized, but if necessary, Mexico would resort to social mobilization to defend its interests. She recalled the deep economic integration between the two countries and expressed confidence that negotiations on the Trade Agreement will be resolved positively, based on the logic of respect and mutual benefit.

Mexicans sustain the US economy

In her meeting with Mexican ambassadors and consuls, the President highlighted the key role of the Mexican community in the US economy, emphasized that diplomatic and consular work is being steadily strengthened. She reiterated that the Mexican government will continue defending its citizens living and working inside the United States.