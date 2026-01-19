THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – MONDAY, JANUARY 19, 2026

SUMMARY

70% Approval Rating: Popular Support for the Transformation

In response to poll results indicating her approval rating is at 70%, President Claudia Sheinbaum said that the key is society’s trust and to continue governing with responsibility, closeness to the people, and a commitment to the transformation project.

Fiscal Justice Without Privileges

Sheinbaum announced that the tax on violent video games has been canceled. A new fiscal audit policy will be implemented to provide legal certainty and focus on major tax evaders.

The 2026 Revenue Law projects that the government will take in 6.4 trillion pesos (US$360 billion), a real growth of 4.6%, achieved without raising tax rates, through combating evasion and strengthening the Tax Administration Service (SAT).

Salinas Pliego Case Enters Final Stage

The SAT formally notified business magnate Ricardo Salinas Pliego on January 9 of the amount of back taxes he is required to pay, and it took legal effect last Friday. According to the Fiscal Code, he has five business days to pay, a deadline that expires this week.

The President was clear. “We expect him to pay,” emphasizing that no one is above the law.

Hércules Plane: Cooperation, Not Militarization

The President clarified that the landing of the U.S. plane in Mexico did not require Senate authorization, as it was not transporting U.S. troops. It was an agreement approved since October 2025, related to logistical training.

Foreign Policy with Principles, Not Gimmicks

Sheinbaum dismissed Miguel Hidalgo Municipality Mayor Mauricio Tabe’s proposal to “relocate” the embassies of Cuba, Venezuela, and Nicaragua, noting that he lacks authority to do so and that it reflects a conservative and confrontational approach.

The President reaffirmed that Mexico’s foreign policy is guided by respect and relations with the peoples, not ideological gestures or media ploys.

Sovereignty and Defense of Mexicans

Sheinbaum reported that a diplomatic note was sent regarding the death of a Mexican national in ICE custody, demanding clarification of the facts and reaffirming the State’s obligation to defend compatriots abroad.