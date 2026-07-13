THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA — MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE — MONDAY, JULY 13, 2026

s En México es como si alguien defendiera a Victoriano Huerta, señaló ayer la jefa del Ejecutivo.

SUMMARY

Record Investment to Strengthen Public Education

President Claudia Sheinbaum announced a record investment of over 58.41 billion pesos (US$3.33 billion) to strengthen educational infrastructure. “There are many initiatives and programs to improve education for girls, boys, and young people, and to guarantee access to education as a right,” she declared.

In addition, this year the scholarship/stipend system will benefit more than 22 million students, provide more spots in high schools and universities, and continue to strengthen the teaching profession.

Mexico Will Defend Its Citizens in the United States

The Mexican government announced that it will file complaints with the U.S. Department of Justice and state prosecutors’ offices regarding the deaths of 17 Mexicans at the hands of ICE officials. “I call on all political parties and all Mexicans to stand in solidarity with Mexicans in the United States. This is not just a matter for the Mexican government, but for all Mexicans,” the President explained.

Mexican Sugar Exports to the United States Rebound

Sheinbaum reported that Mexican sugar exports are guaranteed for the 2026–2027 agricultural cycle, with a 512% increase —equivalent to approximately 152,000 metric tons— benefiting 500,000 families involved in sugar production. The President emphasized that this recovery will improve the prices that producers receive, without affecting supply or domestic consumption.

Inflation Falls to Its Lowest Level in More Than Five Years

Inflation clocked in at 3.37 percent in June, its lowest level since December 2020, marking three consecutive months of declines. Key contributing factors include the Anti-Inflation Package and the stabilization of fuel prices. In addition, the price of the basic basket of goods and services remains at the agreed-upon level, protecting Mexican families.

Ken Salazar Contradicts the Opposition’s Narrative

Sheinbaum noted that Ken Salazar’s statements refute the opposition’s allegations, as the former U.S. ambassador to Mexico affirmed that he had no evidence of links between former president Andres Manuel López Obrador or Sinaloa Governor Rubén Rocha Moya and organized crime.

She also noted that Salazar’s account of the aircraft used in the capture of Sinaloa Cartel kingpin “El Mayo” contradicts the version later presented by the FBI, so that case must continue to be investigated.

Mexico Will Continue Humanitarian Aid to Venezuela

Following the return of the Mexican team that assisted with relief efforts in Venezuela, the President recognized the dedication and humanity of the aid workers and announced that Mexico will continue its cooperation to address any remaining needs.