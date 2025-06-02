THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – MONDAY, JUNE 2, 2025

SUMMARY

Who’s who in prices? (PROFECO)

Iván Escalante, head of the Federal Consumer Protection Agency, reported that the average price of regular gasoline on May 30 was 23.59 pesos (US$1.20) per liter. It was noted that between 2016 and 2018, families spent more than 30% of their income on gasoline. By 2025, this figure has been reduced to less than 14%, representing significant savings for Mexican households.

Assessment of the judicial elections

Minister of Interior Rosa Icela Rodríguez reported on the June 1 judicial elections.

She highlighted the record participation of citizens as an important step forward for Mexican democracy.

• Seven percent of registered voters participated in the 2021 referendum on the prosecution of former presidents.

• In contrast, nearly 13% participated in the judicial elections.

• A total of 881 positions in the federal judicial branch and 1,801 in local judiciaries were filled in yesterday’s elections.

INE results schedule

The schedule for the official publication of the judicial election results was presented:

• Monday, June 2: Supreme Court justices

Wednesday, June 4: Judicial Disciplinary Court magistrates

• Thursday, June 5: Superior Chamber of the Federal Electoral Tribunal Court magistrates

• Friday, June 6: Regional Chambers of the Federal Electoral Tribune magistrates

• Sunday, June 8: Circuit Court judges

• Tuesday, June 10: District Judges

Local elections in Durango and Veracruz

It was also reported that elections were held on June 1 in Durango and Veracruz, where the following positions were elected:

• 251 municipal presidencies

• 251 sindicaturas (smaller administrative subdivisions within a municipality)

• 956 municipal council members

Voter participation and trust in the judicial system

President Claudia Sheinbaum noted that around 13 million voters participated in the judicial elections, double the number who participated in the referendum on the prosecution of former presidents charged with serious offenses.

A comparison was presented with the 2024 election results:

• PAN: 9.6 million votes

• PRI: 5.7 million votes

MC: 6.2 million votes

She emphasized that more people voted in the judicial elections than for any of these parties.

Sheinbaum explained that this reflects growing confidence in the judicial system and said that from now on there will be more justice, greater access to the courts, faster resolution of cases, and no undue payments, benefiting both investors and people with fewer resources.

Thanking López Obrador

The President publicly thanked former President Andrés Manuel López Obrador for his kind words.

Sheinbaum said she was pleased to see López Obrador vote—as it was not known whether he would—and highlighted the crowd’s pleasure at seeing the former President at the polling station.

Government achievements one year after the election

One year after her election victory, the President reviewed her administration’s main achievements:

• Record foreign direct investment (1Q 2025)

• Highest wages in the last 40 years

• Lowest level of labor poverty since records began to be compiled

• Increase of more than 11% in fiscal revenue in real terms

• Progress in the construction of the following train lines: Mexico City–Pachuca, Mexico City–Querétaro, and the Maya freight train

• Maintaining all wellbeing programs

Salary increase for teachers

A 9% increase was announced for teachers earning less than 27,000 pesos (US$1,377) per month. In September, an additional 1% will be added, reaching a total increase of 10%. For those earning more than 27,000 pesos, the increase will be lower, following the principle that those who earn less should receive a greater increase.