THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – MONDAY, MARCH 10, 2025

Who’s Who in Prices? – PROFECO

Iván Escalante, head of the Federal Consumer Protection Agency, reported that, thanks to the national strategy to stabilize gasoline prices, the average price of regular gasoline as of March 7 was 23.87 pesos (US$1.18) per liter, while for premium it was 24.08 pesos (US1.22). The average price of tortillas remains at 23.65 pesos (US$1.17) per kilogram.

Progress in Well-Being Programs

Minister of Well-Being Ariadna Montiel reported that 5.8 million beneficiaries of the pension programs for senior citizens, people with disabilities, Womens Well-Being, and working mothers have already received the funds corresponding to March-April. The investment in the outlays was almost 36 billion pesos (US$1.77 billion).

Expansion of the Women’s Well-Being Pension

President Claudia Sheinbaum announced that enrollment in the Women’s Well-Being Pension program, whose recipients are women between the ages of 60 and 62, will begin in August 2025. She pledged that this year, all women between 60 and 64 years of age will receive this pension. In addition, the President reported that the investment in Well-Being programs in 2025 will be close to 850 billion pesos (US$41.88 billion), with a projection of exceeding one trillion pesos (US$49.27 billion) in 2026.

Impact of Well-Being Programs on the Economy

It was noted that, since the previous presidential administration, the domestic market has been strengthened thanks to the Well-Being programs, wage increases, and private investment.

“Live Healthy, Live Happy” Strategy.

Minister of Public Education Mario Delgado announced that on March 12, the Live Healthy, Live Happy strategy will begin to be implemented in basic education schools. This initiative will reach 90,832 public elementary schools, where talks will be given on healthy lifestyles, oral health, weight and height measurements, and visual assessments.

Campaign against Fentanyl

It was reported that on March 14 and 15, the “From the school to the community” day will be held as part of the “Fentanyl kills you” campaign. Sports and artistic and recreational activities will be carried out, in addition to massive publicity with more than 3,000 billboards, in collaboration with businesspersons and the Communication Council.

March 9 Informational Assembly

President Claudia Sheinbaum thanked the participants who attended the May 9 Informational Assembly, characterizing it as a great event. She highlighted the presence of businesspersons and governors, and stressed that the strength of the people and the country was demonstrated.

Criticism of the Opposition

The President pointed out that the opposition “no longer has anything (to offer); it doesn’t know what to criticize” and called on them to apologize to the Mexican people for cases such as that of drug trafficker and former Minister of Security Genaro García Luna.

Investigation of clandestine crematorium in Jalisco

The President reported that Jalisco Governor Pablo Lemus is in contact with federal authorities regarding the discovery of a clandestine crematorium in Teocaltiche, Jalisco. She emphasized that the actions of the State Prosecutor’s Office should be investigated, since six months ago a search was carried out at the ranch, but the area was not cordoned off. She indicated that the security cabinet will provide further details and that the Federal Attorney General’s Office could take over the case if necessary.

Relations with Canada

Sheinbaum congratulated Mark Carney, incoming Prime Minister of Canada, and stressed that Mexico will maintain a relationship of respect and joint work within the framework of the USMCA trade agreement.

Commitment to Victims and Missing Persons

The President reiterated her commitment to the victims and families of missing persons, assuring them of her willingness to meet with all groups. It was reported that work is being done in several areas to address this issue:

– Improving and sharing databases of missing persons.

– Conducting contextual analysis of disappearance cases.

– Strengthening search commissions.

– Professionalize prosecutors’ offices.