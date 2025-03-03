THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – MONDAY, MARCH 3, 2025

The People’s Mañanera

SUMMARY

MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE

Monday, March 3, 2025

Who’s Who in Prices? – PROFECO

Iván Escalante, head of the Federal Consumer Protection Agency (PROFECO), reported that, three days after the signing of the National Strategy to Promote Gasoline Price Stabilization, the average price of regular gasoline was 24.08 pesos (US$1.18) per liter.

Progress in Well-Being programs

Minister of Well-Being Ariadna Montiel reported that in the January-February registration, 540,600 new beneficiaries were added to the rolls of the well-being programs. In addition, 18,038 doctors and nurses are working in the House-to-House Health-Care program. As part of the Clinic is Ours program, 562 assemblies were held in ISSSTE clinics. From March 3 to 15, assemblies will be held in well-being stores to discuss their rehabilitation. For the Mexico Embraces You program, 5,063 Paisano Well-Being Cards have been delivered.

Vive Saludable, Vive Feliz” (Live Healthy, Live Happy) Program

The Vive Saludable, Vive Feliz program will begin on March 12 in all public schools. Its goal is to promote healthy lifestyles, including hygiene, oral health, nutrition, and physical activity, as well as the development of socioemotional skills.

Historic Record

Zoé Robledo, head of Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) reported that as of February 28, more than 22.43 million jobs have been registered, of which 86.8% are permanent. President Claudia Sheinbaum noted that this figure represents a historical record of jobs in the country.

Relationship with the United States

Sheinbaum reported that there is permanent communication with the different U.S. government departments dealing with security and trade. She also mentioned that there is a plan in place to deal with the U.S. government’s decisions regarding tariffs. She called on the population to remain calm, serene, and patient.

Repatriation

It was reported that from January 20 to March 3, a total of 19,663 undocumented migrants have entered Mexico from the United States, of which 15,611 are Mexican.

Investigation into the Ex-Governor of Michoacán

Regarding the arrests of former collaborators of the ex-governor of Michoacán, Silvano Aureoles, Sheinbaum explained that the investigation file has been open as of several years ago.

Drug traffickers Sent to the United States

The President recalled that, of the 29 leading imprisoned drug traffickers sent to the United States, 17 had been arrested during former President López Obrador’s administration. She reiterated that there is information indicating that judges were about to release some of these criminals.

Presidential Approval Ratings

Sheinbaum presented a survey indicating an 85% approval rating, the highest for any president in the history of the country. It was explained that this is due to the continuity of well-being programs, the country’s economic strength, and the defense of national sovereignty against U.S. interventionist policies.

Reduction of Fentanyl Trafficking

The President indicated that, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), in January 2025 there was a 49.94% reduction in fentanyl seizures compared to October 2024.

Reform against Nepotism in Morena

The President noted that the leader of Morena, Luisa María Alcalde indicated that if the reform against nepotism is not enshrined in the Constitution until 2030, close relatives of Morena elected officials will not be able to be candidates in the meantime.