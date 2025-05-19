THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – MONDAY, MAY 19, 2025

SUMMARY

Progress on Pensions and Wellbeing Programs

Minister of Wellbeing Ariadna Montiel reported that the payments corresponding to the May-June 2025 period for people with surnames A to L have already been made. The rest will be paid during the month.

– Financial support has been delivered to more than 8.71 million beneficiaries, an investment of almost 44.50 billion pesos (US$2.27 billion).

– In indigenous and Afro-Mexican communities, 14,312 assemblies have been held, with almost 1.31 million participants in attendance.

– 22,756 Bienestar Paisano cards for returning migrants have been delivered, mainly in Tijuana, where 3,123 have been distributed.

Progress and budget of the La Escuela es Nuestra program

Pamela López Ruiz, general director of the La Escuela es Nuestra (The School is Ours) program, reported that in 2025, 25 billion pesos (US$1.28 billion) will be allocated to benefit 8.1 million students.

– A total of 74,100 schools are expected to be covered.

– In basic education, the goal is 67,900 schools; 63,883 assemblies have already been held, 94% of the goal.

– In higher secondary education, 6,200 schools have already been covered, with 6,115 assemblies, 99% of the goal.

Jóvenes Construyendo el Futuro (Youth Building the Future)

Minister of Labor and Welfare Marath Bolaños reported that between 2019 and 2025 the program has benefited more than 3.16 million young people. In 2025 alone, almost 24.21 million pesos (US$1.24 million) have been allocated.

Condolences for Buque Escuela Cuauhtémoc ship accident victims

The President expressed her solidarity with the families of the two young people who died on the Buque Escuela Cuauhtémoc School ship accident. She reiterated her support to the Mexican Navy and reported that the incident is currently being investigated.

Sheinbaum characterized the attacks directed at the Government and the Ministry of the Navy as petty. She explained that a video recorded during a public visit to the ship has no relation with the Ministry.

Who’s Who in Prices – PROFECO

Iván Escalante, head of Federal Consumer Protection Agency (PROFECO), reported that the average price of regular gasoline on May 16 is 25.59 pesos (US$1.31) per liter, maintaining its downward trend.

Social investment and 2026 budget

The President reported that in 2025, the Wellbeing and Agriculture support programs will involve an investment of close to 850 billion pesos (US$43.37 billion), benefiting 30 million families.

She anticipated that by 2026 the budget will increase to 1 trillion pesos (US$51 billion).

Taxes on remittances in the U.S.

Sheinbaum explained that a U.S. Senate committee approved a proposal to tax remittances sent to all countries.

She announced that Mexico’s ambassador to the United States will hold meetings with congressmen this week to discuss the issue.

Strategy against huachicol

Two main strategies are being implemented to counteract fuel theft :

– Administrative actions: PEMEX’s new laws allow fuel to be traced from its importation to its final destination.

– Joint roundtable sessions: Customs is carrying out a stricter control to prevent illegal import permits.

Recognition of Elena Poniatowska

The President congratulated Elena Poniatowska on her 93rd birthday, recognizing her as an extraordinary writer committed to social causes and struggles.

Morena Guerrero case

Regarding the removal of the state president of Morena in Guerrero, Sheinbaum said that the issue should be addressed by the party. It is the Honesty and Justice Commission, Morena’s control commission, that is in charge of evaluating any violation of its bylaws.

Judicial Reform

The President reiterated that with the Judicial Reform, she renounces her power to appoint Supreme Court justices. It will now be the people who, through voting, will elect the Supreme Court justices.