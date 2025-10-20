THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – MONDAY, OCTOBER 20, 2025

SUMMARY

Finabien, the best option for sending remittances to Mexico

The Federal Consumer Protection Agency (Profeco) reported that Finabien remains the remittance service that pays the most for transfers from the United States, with 7,487.61 pesos received for every US$400 sent.

Reconstruction advances with a 4-front strategy

President Claudia Sheinbaum﻿ stated that the response to the heavy rainfall and flooding is organized around four fronts:

Attending to the emergency

Support for the affected families

Reconstruction

Strengthening the system of weather forecasts, alerts, and risk management

More than 50,000 public servants and ministry personnel are participating in the relief efforts.

Reopening of roads: 1,061 km rehabilitated in three days

In the first three days of the emergency, circulation was restored on 1,061 km of federal highways and 169 local roads in Hidalgo, Puebla, Querétaro, San Luis Potosí, and Veracruz, with support from 9,941 personnel from the Ministry of Infrastructure, Communications, and Transportation, the Ministry of National Defense, and the Ministry of the Navy﻿.

Electric power almost totally restored: 98.7% progress

The Federal Electricity Commission (CFE)﻿ reported that electric power has been restored in 98.7% of cases of service suspended following the torrential rains and flooding in five states. In 24 hours, the CFE reconnected 8,198 users, with 3,516 still without service. It has delivered 2,569 of 13,000 telephone and Internet cards to maintain communication in affected areas.

Well-Being Census: 70,000 homes registered and direct support underway

The Ministry of Well-Being reported that 70,445 households have been registered in Veracruz, Puebla, Hidalgo, San Luis Potosí, and Querétaro. Starting Wednesday, payments of 20,000 pesos (US$1.087) per damaged home will begin to be disbursed, along with vouchers for household appliances and food baskets.

There will also be financial support for reconstruction, businesses, schools, clinics, agriculture, and a temporary employment program with 50,000 participants.

Estimated support: 10 billion pesos (US$543 million)

These funds will benefit nearly 100,000 families, excluding what the State insurance will cover.

The President on the relaunching of the PAN

The President criticized the relaunching of the National Action Party (PAN), carried out «in the same place and with the same people,» amid a national emergency.

Sheinbaum charged that the event was a display of insensitivity and disconnection from the people by engaging in political propaganda while thousands of families face the aftermath of the heavy rains and flooding.

“They could have waited 15 days until the emergency was over. This shows their lack of sensitivity and love for the people,” she said.

Corruption cases of former FONDEN under investigation

The President announced that this week corruption cases detected in the since eliminated National Disaster Fund (FONDEN)﻿ will be presented as part of the government’s commitment to accountability and direct attention to the people, without intermediaries or simulations.

The presentation will be led by Anti-Corruption Minister Raquel Buenrostro﻿.