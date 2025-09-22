THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 22, 2025

SUMMARY

Electoral Reform Open to the People

Pablo Gómez, head of the Presidential Commission on the electoral reform, reported that public hearings have begun at the Ministry of the Interior and will take place in all states, with free participation through reformaelectoralgobmx.

This unprecedented exercise aims to gather opinions, generate debates, and develop a citizen proposal to be delivered to President Claudia Sheinbaum in January 2026, following a schedule that includes hearings and debates from September to December, public opinion polls in October, and conclusions early next year for submission to Congress. «The discussion is open to all the people, without censorship and without limits,» she affirmed.

Pepe Merino, head of the Digital Transformation and Telecommunications Agency, noted that the most consulted topics are the effectiveness of voting and electoral justice, with 10,825 visits registered so far.

A Mockery: the PRI-PAN «Pause»

Sheinbaum mocked PAN’s announcement that it will end its alliance with the PRI. The President recalled that in 2018 they nominated Ricardo Anaya together with the Citizens Movement.

«Imagine, who wants to ally with the real estate cartel, whose boss is the president of the PAN, or with Anaya again? No, no, no.»

IMF Upgrades Growth Forecast for Mexico

The President hailed the IMF’s upward adjustment of its forecast for Mexico’s economic growth. “I’ve told you, you must always be optimistic, especially when governing,» she said. Sheinbaum emphasized that despite tariffs, the country is moving ahead with Plan Mexico, consolidating a different economic model, with the peso among the most stable currencies worldwide.

She stressed that the 4T movement is strong and has support because it has not strayed from its principles, and during her tours, people raise specific needs such as public security, employment for women, and support for fishermen.

Finabien Leads in Remittances. Prices being Monitored

Iván Escalante, head of the Federal Consumer Protection Agency (Profeco), reported that Financiera para el Bienestar paid 7,483.64 pesos for a 400-dollar remittance, making it the best remittance option. The cheapest basic food basket was 777.30 pesos (US$42.23) in Orizaba, and the most expensive was 946.75 pesos (US$51.44) in San Nicolás, with a target not to exceed 910 pesos (US$49.44). The price of regular gasoline averaged 23.59 pesos (US$1.28) per liter as of September 19.

Mexico Recognizes Palestine and Opens Support for Gaza

Claudia Sheinbaum stated that Mexico’s position is clear: recognition of both States and a halt to genocide. She confirmed the proposal to receive children who are victims of the conflict in Gaza and noted that Minister of Foreign Relations Juan Ramón de la Fuente is delivering a message of peace and mutual recognition to the UN.

Autonomous Bodies

This week, technical profiles will be sent to the Senate to form new telecommunications and antitrust bodies.

Presidential Tours

Sheinbaum highlighted the positive reception she received from the population during her tours. She pointed out that, unlike in the past, the minimum wage has increased by 135% in real terms over the past seven years.

Judiciary

The President explained that the Supreme Court can manage its own resources, but the 15 billion peso (US$810 million) reduction in its budget is part of the austerity policy, and follows unjustified increases by the previous administration.